NYPD: Uber driver attacked, bitten and robbed by woman during Queens pick-up

An Uber driver in Queens was attacked.

An Uber driver in Queens was attacked in his vehicle by a woman who bit him, pushed him to the curb and stole his car, police said Thursday.

NYPD officials said the 52-year-old driver was picking up a passenger just before 11:30 p.m. last Thursday in front of a home on 86th Avenue and Cross Island Parkway in Bellerose.

Police said a man got into the car first, then got out and asked the driver to wait. When the passenger got back into the car, a woman showed up too, threw something at the hood of the car and grabbed onto the car as the driver started to pull away, officials said.

The woman was then somehow able to get into the passenger side of the car. She allegedly punched the driver in the face and body several times, bit him in the back, and then pushed him out of the car. The original male passenger got out of the car at that point as well, police said.

Once the woman had control of the wheel, police said she drove westbound on 86th Avenue and crashed into a few parked cars and a tree. She jumped out and ran away, police said.

The Uber driver had pain and swelling and a small laceration to his lip, police said. He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

Police described the woman as 5 feet tall and 180 pounds, with a medium complexion.

Bhairavi Desai, the executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, called the incident “terrifying” – but said it’s nothing new for drivers, who contend with assaults regularly.

“Almost on a weekly basis, we get at least one incident reported to us,” she said, “And I know we're not even capturing all of the incidents.”

Desai said more legal protections for Uber and Lyft drivers could help deter attacks – like the felony warnings already in place for MTA workers who operate subways and buses.

“When the crime is committed against a yellow cab or Uber or livery driver, the crime has to first be a felony in order for there to be an additional penalty enhancement, and that's only if that sentencing reaches the maximum,” she said. “I think that there has to be far more education on the part of the city and the companies, particularly companies like Uber and Lyft, that can communicate with their passengers directly."

Uber and Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story has been updated with additional information.