Brooklyn man charged with attempted murder in series of violent attacks on 3 women, DA says

A Brooklyn man was charged with attempted murder, assault and other charges for allegedly attacking and robbing three women in Flatlands during a violent spree over the summer, the borough’s district attorney said on Monday.

Prosecutors said that in separate incidents on Aug. 18, Damally Cain, 24, attacked a 66-year-old, a 52-year-old and a 35-year-old, punching them, throwing them to the ground and slamming the 66-year-old's head into the pavement.

"This defendant allegedly committed a series of terrifying and unprovoked attacks against multiple women," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. "My office is working diligently to ensure that he is no longer a danger to our community."

The attacks occurred within minutes of each other, starting around 4:30 p.m. near Flatbush Avenue, according to officials. Cain was arrested four days later and was being held on $15,000 bail or $30,000 bond.

Cain was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said a bystander intervened during the attack on the 66-year-old woman after Cain allegedly punched and kicked her in the face. Cain then fled, leaving behind his passport and Social Security card, officials said.

The 66-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for a lacerated forehead, while the 35-year-old refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said. The 52-year-old was injured in her elbow, knee and back, according to officials.