Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Gothamist

    Early Addition: The tap water is going to taste weird for a bit

    By James Ramsay,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phlLZ_0voqTNR400

    Good Monday morning in New York City, where the rats are getting tastier birth control .

    Here's what else is happening:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    IDGAF
    2d ago
    Water tastes funny = high level of some sort of chemical not good for Mankind. 🤣
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Top of the Rock has a new ride that gently soars into the sky and rotates, so I tried it
    Gothamist1 day ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Coney Island, Brighton Beach saw jobs double in a decade, report finds
    Gothamist8 days ago
    Rev. Al Sharpton urges Gov. Hochul not to remove Mayor Adams from office ahead of trial
    Gothamist4 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Never Get Enough Sleep
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Eric Adams’ girlfriend joined on $45K worth of luxe trips, accused of having ‘no-show’ DOE job
    New York Post4 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    Eric Adams’s Idiot Lawyer Just Undermined His Own Defense
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Early Addition: Better hope the Mets didn't drink all that champagne
    Gothamist1 day ago
    Judge calls Manhattan traffic 'terrible,' allows congestion pricing lawsuits to proceed
    Gothamist5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy