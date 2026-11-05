🔧 Goshen, NY Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Goshen has steady demand for cleaning and facilities help right now. If you like staying active on the job and want reliable hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Goshen, NY

Pay: $20.42 per hour

Type: Full-time (evening shift, Mon–Fri, ~pm to 8:30pm)

You’ll handle general cleaning: rooms, hallways, restrooms, offices, windows, floors, and trash, plus safe use and sanitizing of equipment. This role is good if you want a steady evening schedule, chances to grow on a large national facilities team, and access to limited medical insurance, 401(k) with company match, Quick Pay, and discount perks for part-time–level hours.

If something here fits, save the link and apply soon so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.