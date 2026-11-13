Goshen’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like running a plant or running a forklift. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin Location: Goshen, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a full operation for a Fortune 250 manufacturer, driving lean initiatives, production, and customer service. This role owns budgets, strategy deployment, and team leadership, so it’s a good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 5+ years in manufacturing or related fields and want a high-impact management seat.

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, just a different link.

Employer: Syntec Industries

Location: Goshen, IN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Hands-on warehouse role loading and unloading flooring materials with a forklift (carpet pole attachment), helping with shipping, staging, and inventory. Great if you like fast-paced work, staying organized, and being part of a small, close-knit team where reliability and attitude really matter.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers here tend to post similar roles again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.