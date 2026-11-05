🍽️ Goshen, IN Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Goshen’s food and hospitality scene is busy, from grocery delis to pizza shops to local hotels. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and keeping guests well fed and happy.

Employer: SpartanNash / Martin's Super Markets

SpartanNash / Location: 1527 Bashor Rd, Goshen, IN 46528

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll bake, fry, package, and stock deli items and keep displays looking fresh and full. Good fit if you like working on your feet, staying busy, and learning about different deli products while helping the store run smoothly.

Employer: Domino’s / RPM Pizza

Location: 905 1/2 W. Pike St, Goshen, IN

Type: Full-time, salary

Salary: Competitive pay with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay with (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life (with medical plan), 401(k)

Lead a busy pizza store, coach a team, manage inventory and scheduling, and drive sales and service standards. This is a strong step if you already have Domino’s/RPM experience and want to grow your leadership career with bonus potential and benefits.

Employer: Hotel Austin

Location: Goshen, IN (on-site)

Type: Likely part-time or full-time shift work (must work weekends)

Likely (must work weekends) Pay: $14.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, employee discounts, referral program, wellness programs

Be the friendly face at the front desk, checking guests in, answering questions, handling calls, and sometimes doing night audits. Great if you enjoy customer service, can work weekends and flexible hours, and want hotel discounts and solid benefits.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.