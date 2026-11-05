🏭 Goshen, Indiana Manufacturing: Multiple Openings on All Shifts

Goshen’s factories are busy right now, and several plants are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like active work, steady hours, and making real products, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lippert

Lippert Location: Goshen, IN

Type: Full-time, hourly (Mon–Thu, 6:00 AM–4:30 PM )

(Mon–Thu, ) Salary: Not listed

Help keep production moving at a major RV and vehicle parts manufacturer. This role is very active (on your feet most of the day), moving materials, stocking parts, and helping with basic repairs—good fit if you like physical work and a 4-day workweek.

Employer: Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin Location: Goshen, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM , overtime as needed)

(Mon–Fri, , overtime as needed) Salary: Starts at $21.45/hr with step increases + shift premium

Run and monitor rubber extrusion machines, check product dimensions, and complete quality checks and reports. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, pension, paid vacation/holidays) and a clear pay progression for experienced machine operators.

Employer: NIBCO INC.

Location: Goshen, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 11:00 PM–7:30 AM , overtime as needed)

(Sun–Thu, , overtime as needed) Salary: Not listed

Inspect and test finished products on the line and in the lab to make sure they meet strict industry standards. Good match if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with measurement tools, and want a steady night shift in a long-established manufacturer.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Goshen plants tend to fill solid roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.