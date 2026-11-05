🛒 Goshen, IN Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Goshen has a nice mix of part-time and full-time retail roles right now, from big national brands to a local car wash that’s growing fast.

Below are several customer service and retail openings you can scan quickly and click through if one feels right.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Goshen, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on qualifications and experience)

Help customers with their printing projects and use in-store print equipment—no print background needed, training is provided. This role comes with flexible hours, weekly pay, paid time off, discounts, 401(k) with match, and dental/vision options, plus a team-focused store culture.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Goshen, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the sales floor helping customers find the right auto parts, restocking shelves, and using basic diagnostic tools. This is a good fit if you’re at least 16, like talking with people, and want flexible scheduling and room to grow in an essential, year-round business.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Goshen, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at the checkout, handling all types of payments and helping customers move through the line quickly and accurately. Kroger accepts applications on an ongoing basis, so this is a solid option if you want steady part-time work and like a busy, people-focused environment.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Goshen, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at the fuel center helping customers at the pumps, running the register, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good for someone who can work independently in a fast-paced setting and doesn’t mind being outdoors part of the day.

Employer: Tsunami Express Car Wash

Location: Goshen, IN

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned as available)

(part-time also mentioned as available) Salary: Not listed (base pay plus uncapped commission)

Join a high-energy crew where you help customers through the wash, sell memberships and packages, and keep the site running smoothly. This role offers commission-based earning potential, paid training, PTO, employee discounts, and health/dental/vision for full-time staff, with 8–10 hour shifts and outdoor work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.