Two more weeks are left in the West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football season. As local teams fight for playoff seeding, there will be no shortage of great high school football games as the year continues.

Here are the games played by the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area schools in Week 10:

Week 10 West Texas high school football schedule

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

DISTRICT 3-4A DI

Big Spring at Lake View, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

DISTRICT 2-6A

Odessa at San Angelo Central, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-3A DI

TLCA San Angelo at Comanche, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-3A DII

Grape Creek at Merkel, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-3A DII

Brady at Tolar, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-2A DI

Christoval at Sonora, 7 p.m.

Reagan County at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Forsan at Ozona, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-2A DI

Coleman at Ballinger 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-2A DI

Johnson City at Mason, 7 p.m.

San Saba at Holland, 7 p.m.

Thorndale at Harper, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-2A DII

Eldorado at Wink, 7 p.m.

Sterling City at McCamey, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-2A DII

Miles at Winter, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 10-2A DII

Wortham at Goldthwaite, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-2A DII

La Pryot at Junction, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-1A

Garden City at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-1A DI

Roby at Westbrook, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 8-1A DI

Irion County at Water Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Robert Lee at Veribest, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-1A DI

Nueces Canyon at Eden, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 6-1A DII

Bronte at Trent, 7:30 p.m.

Loraine at Olfen, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-1A DII

Richland Springs at Rochelle, 7:30 p.m.

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football Week 10 schedules