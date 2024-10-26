Defense, ground game lead Reagan County football in district battle against Sonora

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

SONORA – A dominant defensive performance and punishing ground game gave Reagan County everything the team needed in a key district showdown against Sonora to earn a 20-7 win at Bronco Stadium on Friday.

The Owls (7-1, 3-0) shut down the Broncos (4-4, 1-2) in the first half, converting three turnovers into 14 points. Sonora reached the red zone seven times, but the Owls stopped six, including a game-ending end-zone interception by defensive back Nicholas Franklin.

“We’ve had some guys stepping up for us that we knew at the beginning of the season, they were kind of questionable, and if we knew we could get what we’re getting out of them right now, that we could have a really good defense,” Reagan County coach Kyle Brown said.

Reagan County has a senior-heavy team, especially in the defensive backfield with safeties Kason Brown, Jarrett Brown, and Franklin. Coach Kyle Brown attributes the team's improvement to a midseason defensive switch, resulting in more turnovers, including 17 interceptions in eight games.

Even with the strong first-half performance from Reagan County, Sonora converted in the red zone with a little more than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 14-7.

The Broncos had three timeouts, and their defense held Reagan County scoreless in the second half. The momentum was in the Broncos' favor.

After recovering Sonora's onside kick, the Owls stuck to their successful ground game. And on second and long, running back Chris Johnson broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown, extending their lead to 20-7.

“(Jarret Brown) gave a really good block and I cut the run in and saw open grass there,” Johnson said. “It was really good I scored cause I started cramping too.”

While Johnson had the game-sealing big play, the ground game success was a team effort as the Owls churned out 290 yards on 41 carries.

Quarterback Jarrett Brown was the leading rusher with 22 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Jonson finished with 10 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown rush.

They said it

Jarrett Brown on the team’s success: “I think that’s what makes us so tough because we’re super balanced. I mean, our offensive line, they don’t get the praise they deserve. They’ve really done a good job this year. And we have a really good group of receivers, plus (Johnson) and Alfredo (Hidalgo) in the backfield. I mean, we’re tough all around.

Coach Kyle Brown on Jarett Brown’s performance on the field: “He’s just a player. You could put him out at receiver, you could put him out at running back and he’s going to be a player at all three.”

What’s next?

Reagan County hosts Colorado (2-6, 0-3) next Friday, and Sonora hosts Christoval (2-6, 1-2).

