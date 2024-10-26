Results from every San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas high school football game in Week 9

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

Week 9 of the Texas high school football season brought more exciting matchups, upsets and big wins as many teams got deeper into their district schedules.

Here are the results from games played by the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area schools in Week 8:

Results from Week 9 San Angelo-area high school football

Midland 56, San Angelo 47

Pecos 45, Lake View 37

Andrews 71, Big Spring 14

Jim Ned 72, TLCA San Angelo 0

Wall 58, Grape Creek 6

Brady 42, Early 15

Forsan 36, Christoval 25

Reagan County 20, Sonora 7

Ozona 53, Colorado 20

DeLeon 55, Ballinger 13

Mason 61, Holland 15

San Saba 49, Harper 13

Eldorado 55, Van Horn 0

Wink 41, Sterling City 0

Miles 41, Hamlin 0

Roscoe 59, Winters 6

Wortham 44, Goldthwaite 36

Buena Vista 60, Garden City 48

Westbrook 58, Highland 8

Water Valley 62, Robert Lee 50

Irion County 50, Paint Rock 0

Menard 82, Nueces Canyon 62

Medina 47, Eden 43

Blackwell 72, Bronte 22

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times.

