    Results from every San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas high school football game in Week 9

    By Paul Witwer, San Angelo Standard-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AV0DD_0wMzFvXy00

    Week 9 of the Texas high school football season brought more exciting matchups, upsets and big wins as many teams got deeper into their district schedules.

    Here are the results from games played by the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area schools in Week 8:

    Results from Week 9 San Angelo-area high school football

    Midland 56, San Angelo 47

    Pecos 45, Lake View 37

    Andrews 71, Big Spring 14

    Jim Ned 72, TLCA San Angelo 0

    Wall 58, Grape Creek 6

    Brady 42, Early 15

    Forsan 36, Christoval 25

    Reagan County 20, Sonora 7

    Ozona 53, Colorado 20

    DeLeon 55, Ballinger 13

    Mason 61, Holland 15

    San Saba 49, Harper 13

    Eldorado 55, Van Horn 0

    Wink 41, Sterling City 0

    Miles 41, Hamlin 0

    Roscoe 59, Winters 6

    Wortham 44, Goldthwaite 36

    Buena Vista 60, Garden City 48

    Westbrook 58, Highland 8

    Water Valley 62, Robert Lee 50

    Irion County 50, Paint Rock 0

    Menard 82, Nueces Canyon 62

    Medina 47, Eden 43

    Blackwell 72, Bronte 22

    Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com. Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer.

    This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Results from every San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas high school football game in Week 9

