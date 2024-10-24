West Texas, San Angelo cross country: Mason, Goldthwaite claim regional championships

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

Ten West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area cross country teams advanced to the UIL state meet after the two-day regional meets across the state.

In addition to the teams advancing to the state meet, many individuals also qualified to represent their schools at Old Settlers Park on Nov. 2.

Here is a roundup of all the teams and runners from the area:

Region IV-2A: Mason qualifies teams, Goldthwaite girls grab gold

Both boys and girls Mason teams advanced to state. The boys finished first with 81 points, while the girls finished second with 128 points.

Senior Garrett Lindsay was the highest finisher for Mason running a 17:57.33. He finished 8 th overall. Teammates Cooper Ratliff (10 th ), Caden Klingelhefer (16 th ), Angel Quintero (31 st ) and Irving Tavera (33 rd ) rounded out the scoring.

It was a historic day for the boys team as they beat second-place Port Aransas, which was last year’s regional champions and booked its 16 th straight ticket to the state tournament on Monday.

“We were hoping we had a chance.” Lindsay said. “I’m not sure we ran the times we wanted to run, but we definitely placed way better than we expected to. I think overall, our team was very satisfied with their performances.

“Port Aransas, they are a little intimidating. Scary team to run against. Especially since they are down here on the coast and used to that humidity.”

Junction senior Calixto Valencia was the highest finisher in the boys category, placing third overall with a time of 17:39.49. It was his third straight time qualifying for the state meet. He finished 47 th overall in the 2023 state meet.

San Saba had two individual qualifiers. Eric Yanez qualified for the boys state meet finishing 15 th overall with a time of 18:18.64, and Kelyn Yanez who also finised 15th in the girls race at 14:01.94.

On the girls side, the Goldthwaite girls defended their regional title with a dominant performance finishing with 57 points, which was 71 points ahead of second-place Mason. The Eagles finished second overall at the 2023 UIL state meet.

Sophomore Payten McGee finished second overall with a 2-mile time of 12:55.13 and Emily Bartek was fourth at 13:16.89.

Teammates Madison Wood (14 th ), Rylie Hillis (25 th ) and Addisyn Howard (28 th ) rounded out the scoring.

Sophomore Elizabeth McFarland was the highest finisher at 11 th for the second-place Mason girls team with a time of 13:50.71. Teammates Emma McCrea (27 th ) Hannah McFarland (38 th ) Taylee Miller (43 rd ) and Kaitlin Pavia (47 th rounded out the scoring.

Region I-2A: Christoval, Eldorado, Sonora qualify as teams; Ballinger’s Matilda Galvan finishes in top 5

West Texas had several teams from the Region I 2-A competition, too.

Presley Polk and Kenadee Millican’s top 10 finishes helped propel the Christoval girls team back to the state meet, where they finished third in 2023.

Polk was the highest finisher for Christoval at eighth overall with a time of 12:48.0. Millican was 1.6 seconds behind, finishing 10 th overall.

Teammates Kayleigh Pump (34 th ), Sophie Nemec (41 st ) and Essence Bogs (54 th ) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cougars, securing another trip back to state.

Ballinger senior Matilda Galvan was the highest finisher among West Texas runners finishing fifth overall with a time of 12:38.2. Miles freshman Kambry Schniers also qualified as an individual finishing 14 th overall with a time of 13:10.3.

The Eldorado boys team also made a trip back to state after finishing second with 133 points, tying Sonora.

Senior Andrew McGee was the highest finisher for Eldorado at 19 th overall with a time of 18:06.3. Teammates Jaxon Hight (23 rd ), Ryley Hight (29 th ), Roman Guadarrama (30 th ) and Ryder Walker (32 nd ) rounded out the scoring and all finished within 40 seconds of each other.

Sophomore Wyatt Killough was the top finisher for Sonora at 10 th overall with a time of 17:29.1. Jesus Garza (14 th ), Jaycob Ramirez (18 th ), Justin Gonzalez (43 rd ) and Gavin Covarrubiaz (48 th ) scored for the Broncos.

Reagan County sophomore Jordan Rodriguez was an individual state qualifier and finished fifth with a time of 17:12.8.

Region IV-1A: Richland Springs Rylie Eckert earns gold, team qualifies for state

Richland Springs senior Rylie Eckert took home the top spot in the Region IV-1A race with a time of 13:03.35 boosting the girls team to second place finish with 121 points.

Eckert won the Region III meet in 2023 and finished 14 th overall at the state meet last year as an individual. This year, she booked a trip to the state meet with her team.

"It was very, very humid,” Eckert said. “It was pretty rough, but you can't win one year and not win the next. I competed smartly. I found the people I knew were going to be at the top and followed behind them until I was out of the crowd. I passed them about at the mile marker and didn't let them go back in front of me.

“I feel like I deserve it. I've worked too hard not to come here and win. I won Region III last year and I couldn't not get first my senior year in Region IV. It is a good way to end the thing."

Sophomore Reagan Eckert (27 th ), Emma Bryant (31 st ), Mallory Okerson (40 th ) and Paige Bailey (41 st ) helped push Richland Springs 40 points past third place Brookeland.

Region II-1A: Menard-duo, Blackwell and Garden City girls advance

The Blackwell girls advanced to the state tournament for the second year in a row, finishing in second behind Clyde-Eula.

Senior Kinley Cummings was the highest finisher for Blackwell at sixth with a time of 12:29.57. Blakely Pritchard (14 th ), Addison Dove (15 th ), Jaquelyn Saxton (29 th ) and Avery Glenn (47 th ) got Blackwell the 100 points they needed to advance.

Last year, Cummings finished 14 th overall at the state meet and the Hornets finished eighth.

Garden City finished right behind Blackwell with 138 points as junior Emy Schwartz finished 20 th with a time of 13:22.07. Sadie Fuchs (22 nd ), Claire Eggemeyer (35 th ), Landry Baker (40 th ) and Sophia Sullivan (41 st ) rounded out the scoring. Every Garden City scoring runner finished within one minute of each other.

Menard sophomore Danni Ruiz finished second overall at 12:02.67, qualifying for the state meet for the second year in a row. Ruiz finished eighth overall at the state meet last year with a 12:25.80. This year, freshman teammate Taytum Chambless will join Ruiz at the state meet after qualifying with a 13th-place finish and time of 13:06.84.

Irion County senior Berkley Callaway also qualified for another state meet, finishing eighth overall with a time of 12:53.08.

On the boys side, Bronte sophomore Colton Bilyeu qualified for the state meet as an individual after finishing third overall with a time of 18:16.89.

Region I-3A: Wall girls earn bronze, advance to state for the first time since 2020

Led by sophomore McKenzie Lopez, the Lady Hawks earned a bronze medal with 169 points at the Region I-3A meet and advance to state for the first time since 2020.

Lopez finished ninth overall with a time of 12:35.9. Freshman Emma Reel (15 th ), freshman Dailyn Beam (21 st ), sophomore Ella Barnes (60 th ) and freshman Nahla Cardenas (64 th ) rounded out the scoring for Wall.

Here are results for UIL cross country meets involving athletes from the West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area.

REGION IV CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Dugan Stadium

Note: Top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to UIL state meet.

* — individual qualifier from West Texas area

REGION IV-2A

BOYS

Team standings: 1. Mason 81; 2. Port Aransas 95; 3. Agua Dulce 138; 4. San Antonio Stacey 172; 5. Premont 177; 6. Thorndale 209; 7. Johnson City 219; 8. Mumford 264; 9. Snook 269; 10. Granger 269.

Individual standings: 1. Shane Stawar, Port A, 17:26.33; 2. Matthew Schwandner, Brackettville, 17:31.72; 3. Calixto Valencia, Junction, 17:39.49; 4. Zach Born, SA Stacey, 17:48.82; 5. Ethan Cadena, Agua Dulce, 17:52.93; 6. Case McDaniel, Thorndale, 17:55.31; 7. Ethan Janac, Snook, 17:55.99; 8. Garrett Lindsay, Mason, 17:57.33; 9. Demarcos Gonzalez, Premont, 17:57.40; 10. Cooper Ratliff, Mason, 17:58.82 … 15.* Eric Yanez, San Saba, 18:18.64.

GIRLS

Team standings: 1. Goldthwaite 57; 2. Mason 128; 3. Mumford 138; 4. Wemar 148; 5. Skidmore-Tynan 150; 6. Thorndale 154; 7. Schulenburg 204; 8. Johnson City 251; 9. Riviera 257; 10. Burton 264

Individual standings: 1. Kaycei Salazar, La Villa, 12:47.86; 2. Payten McGee, Goldthwaite, 12:55.13; 3. Jackie Earley, Johnson City, 13:15.67; 4. Emily Bartek, Goldthwaite, 13:16.89; 5. Peyton Sigsbee, Burton, 13:20.73; 6. Sarah Pena, Skidmore-Tynan, 13:20.76; 7. Raven Sandoval, Thorndale, 13:30.76; 8. Skielee Bear, Thorndale, 13:34.42; 9. Brooke Hopkins, Mumford, 13:46.64; 10. Nadia Gonzalez, Thorndale, 13:48.98 … 15.* Kelyn Yanez, San Saba, 14:01.94.

REGION IV-1A

GIRLS

Team standings: 1. Tilden McMullen County 22; 2. Richland Springs 121; 3. Brookeland 161; 4. Moulton 190; 5. Utopia 193; 6. Cherokee 208; 7. Comstock 210; 8. Martinsville 240; 9. Zavalla 286; 10. Nordheim 303

Individual standings: 1. Kylie Eckert, Richland Springs, 13:03.35; 2. London Yanity, Tilden McMullen County, 13:06.52; 3. Isabella Billingsly, Tilden McMullen County, 13:20.10; 4. Ella David, Tilden McMullen County, 13:35.35; 5. Abby Klein, Nordheim, 13:43.86; 6. Cassidy Slavinski, Tilden McMullen County, 13:54.28; 7. Caroline Trudeau, Tilden McMullen County, 14:03.38; 8. Lynlee Deats, Jonesboro, 14:03.76; 9. Camie Taylor, Tilden McMullen County, 14:04.61; 10. Kennia Lopez, Comstock, 14:10.88

REGION I CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Mae Simmons Park

Note: Top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to UIL state meet.

* — individual qualifier from West Texas area

REGION I-2A

BOYS (5K)

Team standings — 1. Plains 37; 2. (tie) Eldorado 133, Sonora 133; 4. Sunray 136; 5. Spearman 160; 6. Sundown 198; 7. Smyer 243; 8. Gruver 263; 9. Reagan County 268; 10. New Deal 321

Individual results — 1. Sawyer Hamilton, Plains, 16:51.20; 2. Jeremiah Gonzales, Plains, 16:54.40; 3. Christian Sanchez, Plains, 17:01.20; 4. Micah Zapata, Smyer, 17:06.10; 5. Jordan Rodriguez, Big Lake Reagan County, 17:12.80; 6. Armando Munoz, Fort Hancock, 17:21.70; 7. Ismael Pizano, Smyer, 17:22.40; 8. Austin Martinez, Smyer, 17:24.30; 9. Justin Bain, Sunray, 17:24.50; 10. Wyatt Killough, Sonora, 17:29.10.

GIRLS (2 miles)

Team standings: 1. Gruver 76; 2. Farwell 79; 3. Sundown 134; 4. Christoval 147; 5. Clarendon 172; 6. Panhandle, 213; 7. Wink 230; 8. Whiteface; 9. Ballinger 278; 10. Coleman 279.

Individual standings: 1. Bella Jaime, Farwell, 12:07.60; 2. Lexi Wade, Farwell, 12:18.60; 3. Victoria Guerrero, Coleman, 12:25.20; 4. Halle McLain, Gruver, 12:34.60; 5. Matilda Galvan, Ballinger, 12:39.20; 6. Logan Lang, Wink, 12:44.90; 7. Taytum Kane, Wellington, 12:45.50; 8. Presley Polk, Christoval, 12:48.00; 9. Brylee McKay, McCamey, 12:48.60; 10. Kenadee Millican, Christoval, 12:49.60 … 14.*Kambry Schniers, Miles, 13:10.3.

REGION I-3A

GIRLS (2 miles)

Team standings: 1. Holliday 31; 2. Dalhart 96; 3. Wall 169; 4. Canadian 179; 5. Roosevelt 216; 6. Henrietta 237; 7. Eastland, 249; 8. Shallowater 277; 9. Odessa Compass 290; 10. Alpine 293.

Individual results: 1. Kenli Atwood, Holliday, 11:36.80; 2. Konnar McClendon, Canadian, 11:52.40; 3. Kate Hesse, Brownfield, 12:14.30; 4. Avy Mauldin, Holliday, 12:15.00; 5. Sarah Spears, Holliday, 12:16.70; 6. Rylan Raschke, Iowa Park, 12:24.30; 7. Ella Thiele, Comfort, 12:31.90; 8. Circe Johnson, Dalhart, 12:34.20; 9. Sky Phariss, Clyde, 12:34.40; 10. McKenzie Lopez, Wall, 12:35.90.

REGION II CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Lynn Creek Park, Grand Prairie

Note: Top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to UIL state meet.

* — individual qualifier from West Texas area

REGION II-1A

BOYS

Team standings: 1. Jayton, 36; 2. Westbrook 141; 3. Rankin 154; 4. Munday 167; 5. Balmorhea 168; 6. Veribest 171; 7. Knox City 175; 8. Hamlin 207; 9. Irion County 214; 10. Buena Vista 216.

Individual standings: 1. Hayden King, Clyde Eula, 17:32.55; 2. Sean Stanaland, Jayton, 18:09.47; Colton Bilyeu, Bronte, 18:16.89; 4. Griffith Reel, Jayton, 18:23.94; 5. Camden Lummus, Roby, 18:27.28; 6. Kaden Less, Marathon, 18:32.15; 7. Zech Mosley, Jayton, 18:44.26; 8. Francisco Rosas, Marfa, 18:59.26; 9. Reece Rainey, Hamlin, 19:07.77; 10. Marco Brionez, Marathon, 19:15.60.

GIRLS (2 mile)

Team standings: 1. Eula 58; 2. Blackwell 100; 3. Garden City 138; 4. Jayton 153; 5. Roby 159; 6. Buena Vista 202; 7. Crowell 207; 8. Menard 210; 9. Irion County 248; 10. Sanderson 254.

Individual standings: 1. Jace Chisum, Jayton, 11:56.35; 2. Danni Ruiz, Menard, 12:02.67; 3. Hailie Cauthen, Eula, 12:07.39; 4. Camryn Gray, Eula, 12:19.46; 5. Lilly Benson, Roby, 12:28.56; 6. Kinley Cummings, Blackwell, 12:29.57; 7. Euphemie Daillet, Sanderson, 12:39.65; 8. Berkeley Callaway, Irion County, 12:53.08; 9. Bailee Henderson, Lueders-Avoca, 12:54.44; 10. Addysun Villa, Crowell, 12:57.31 … 13.* Taytum Chambless, Menard, 13:06.84.

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

