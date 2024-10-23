Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

    Game of the Week: No. 8 Mason football hosts rising Holland team in district battle

    By Paul Witwer, San Angelo Standard-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2525Ls_0wIOHPyz00

    Another week of key district matchups. Here is a look at the best matchups in the West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area in Week 9.

    GAME OF THE WEEK

    Holland (6-1) at Mason (6-1)

    7 p.m. Friday, Clinton R. Schulze Stadium

    The Punchers have been a dominant force in their district for over a decade, winning 13 straight district championships and 64 consecutive district games — the third-longest active streak. Last year’s district championship came with an undefeated regular season and 10 wins, marking their 21 st season hitting that milestone. While their 2024 season won’t be undefeated, the Punchers can win their 14 th straight district championship.

    Mason averages 44 points per game while holding opponents to 12 through seven games, and those numbers are better through its first two district games.

    After last year’s realignment, Region IV rising star Holland and dependably excellent Mason were placed in the same district, giving the Punchers a regional contender to match up with.

    The Hornets finished last season 12-1 with their only loss coming to eventual Region IV champion Ganado in the regional semifinal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvwkv_0wIOHPyz00

    Since 2017, Holland has won five district championships and has no season with a losing record. The Hornets average 39 points per game, surrender 15 and have been equally as dominant in the district with two 45-14 wins against Harper and Johnson City.

    The last time these two teams played each other was the 2019 district semifinal when Holland won 26-0.

    It is earlier in the season than these teams would normally see each other, but the matchup is sure to live up to its billing with a lot at stake.

    Week 7 games to watch for the West Texas area

    San Angelo Central (3-4) at Midland (6-1)

    7 p.m. Friday, Astound Broadband Stadium

    The Bobcats lost their first two district games by one score against two of the Little Southwest Conference’s most consistent teams. Running back Elijah McCoy leads the way for the Bulldogs offense averaging 42 points per game.

    Reagan County (6-1) at Sonora (4-3)

    7 p.m. Friday, Bronco Stadium

    Reagan County’s only loss came by six points to Iraan and is the only team in District 3-2A DI without a loss. The Broncos took a tough loss on the road to Ozona after a big win against Forsan the first week of district.

    Ballinger (4-3) at DeLeon (4-3)

    7 p.m. Friday, Bearcat Stadium

    Ballinger is coming off a tough loss to No. 10 Hamilton at home where they struggled to run the football. DeLeon had an up-and-down season with a lot of lopsided wins and losses.

    Hamlin (5-2) at Miles (5-2)

    7 p.m. Friday, Gary Krejci Memorial Stadium

    The Bulldogs bounced back from a tough loss against Albany with a big shutout win over Cross Plains. Hamlin took its first district loss at home to Roscoe, snapping a five-game winning streak.

    Water Valley (5-2) at Robert Lee (6-1)

    7 p.m. Friday, Griffith Stadium

    The Wildcats had a big win against the Falcons last week with big performances from Landon Lacy and Anthony Quintana. The Steers are on a five-game winning streak with two 70-point performances.

    Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

    This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Game of the Week: No. 8 Mason football hosts rising Holland team in district battle

    Related Search

    San AngeloHigh School footballAmerican footballFootball game analysisWest TexasSan Angelo central

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Q&A: Georgia House Dist. 162 candidates
    The Current GA16 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker22 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz10 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Women in Manufacturing: Miss Kentucky contestant uses platform to encourage youth to enter trades
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy