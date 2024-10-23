Game of the Week: No. 8 Mason football hosts rising Holland team in district battle

Another week of key district matchups. Here is a look at the best matchups in the West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area in Week 9.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Holland (6-1) at Mason (6-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Clinton R. Schulze Stadium

The Punchers have been a dominant force in their district for over a decade, winning 13 straight district championships and 64 consecutive district games — the third-longest active streak. Last year’s district championship came with an undefeated regular season and 10 wins, marking their 21 st season hitting that milestone. While their 2024 season won’t be undefeated, the Punchers can win their 14 th straight district championship.

Mason averages 44 points per game while holding opponents to 12 through seven games, and those numbers are better through its first two district games.

After last year’s realignment, Region IV rising star Holland and dependably excellent Mason were placed in the same district, giving the Punchers a regional contender to match up with.

The Hornets finished last season 12-1 with their only loss coming to eventual Region IV champion Ganado in the regional semifinal.

Since 2017, Holland has won five district championships and has no season with a losing record. The Hornets average 39 points per game, surrender 15 and have been equally as dominant in the district with two 45-14 wins against Harper and Johnson City.

The last time these two teams played each other was the 2019 district semifinal when Holland won 26-0.

It is earlier in the season than these teams would normally see each other, but the matchup is sure to live up to its billing with a lot at stake.

Week 7 games to watch for the West Texas area

San Angelo Central (3-4) at Midland (6-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Astound Broadband Stadium

The Bobcats lost their first two district games by one score against two of the Little Southwest Conference’s most consistent teams. Running back Elijah McCoy leads the way for the Bulldogs offense averaging 42 points per game.

Reagan County (6-1) at Sonora (4-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Bronco Stadium

Reagan County’s only loss came by six points to Iraan and is the only team in District 3-2A DI without a loss. The Broncos took a tough loss on the road to Ozona after a big win against Forsan the first week of district.

Ballinger (4-3) at DeLeon (4-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Bearcat Stadium

Ballinger is coming off a tough loss to No. 10 Hamilton at home where they struggled to run the football. DeLeon had an up-and-down season with a lot of lopsided wins and losses.

Hamlin (5-2) at Miles (5-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Gary Krejci Memorial Stadium

The Bulldogs bounced back from a tough loss against Albany with a big shutout win over Cross Plains. Hamlin took its first district loss at home to Roscoe, snapping a five-game winning streak.

Water Valley (5-2) at Robert Lee (6-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Griffith Stadium

The Wildcats had a big win against the Falcons last week with big performances from Landon Lacy and Anthony Quintana. The Steers are on a five-game winning streak with two 70-point performances.

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

