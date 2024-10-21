Homecoming events happening this week at Angelo State

Angelo State University's 2024 homecoming events and activities run throughout this week, culminating on Saturday with the football game against Sul Ross State University, according to a news release.

Many of the events are open to the public.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

7 p.m.: Ram Remembrance — a memorial ceremony to mark the passing of ASU students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends during the previous academic year. The ceremony will take place in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.

Friday, Oct. 25

6 p.m.: Homecoming awards dinner and auction — an evening to celebrate the 2024 homecoming honorees . The event will begin with a social gathering at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. Tickets are available from the ASU Alumni Association for $75 per person for members or $100 each for nonmembers. A silent auction will open Oct. 23 and close during the dinner.

8 p.m.: Pep rally and bonfire — in the open area behind Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 26

9 a.m.: Class reunion breakfast — Alumni can join their former classmates for a free breakfast on the lawn next to the Porter Henderson Library and then enjoy a front-row seat for the parade.

10 a.m.: Homecoming parade — The parade route begins at the LeGrand Soccer Complex and then goes through the ASU campus to end at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena.

1 p.m.: Rambelles Soccer vs. Dallas Baptist University — LeGrand Soccer Complex

2 p.m.: Rambelles Volleyball vs. Lubbock Christian University — Junell Center/Stephens Arena

3-5 p.m.: Ram Jam — tailgate with free food, games, live music and more at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center,1620 University Ave.

6 p.m.: Football game — The ASU Rams take on the Sul Ross State University Lobos at LeGrand Stadium. The Homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime.

Other homecoming activities for students throughout the week include an Angelo Serves community service opportunity, a kickball tournament, trivia and bingo, the Blue and Gold Bash, and a Dance and Chant Contest. A complete schedule of events is available at angelo.edu/homecoming .

More information on the Rams and Rambelles athletics contests, including ticket prices, the clear bag policy and streaming details, is available at angelosports.com .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Homecoming events happening this week at Angelo State