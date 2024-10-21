Wall's Landon York highlights the Week 8 West Texas, San Angelo football top performers list

Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books. Here's a look at the top performers from last weekend's games in West Texas.

Odessa Permian 31, San Angelo Central 29

Christian “Squeaky” English, Central – Completed 9-of-22 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, adding 16 carries for 215 yards and a rushing touchdown.

J.P. Nombrano, Central – Eight carries for 63 yards and a touchdown rush.

Rick Purrusquia, Central – 14 tackles, four tackles for a loss and a pass breakup.

Wall 48, Coahoma 6

Landon York, Wall – Completed 17-of-25 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

Jaeger Thompson, Wall – 10 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown rush.

Thomas Leanos, Wall – 10 carries for 81 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Evan Boehle, Wall – Three receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Jaidyn Vineyard, Coahoma – 24 carries for 74 yards and touchdown rush.

Brady 47, Eastland 7

Sean Jacoby, Brady – Completed 3-of-4 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, adding nine carries for 92 yards and a touchdown rush.

Johnny Menefield, Brady – 14 carries for 151 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Taylor, Brady – 17 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown rush, adding two receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Reagan County 36, Christoval 16

Jarrett Brown, Reagan County – Completed 12-of-21 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns, adding 12 carries for 156 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Nicholas Franklin, Reagan County – Four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Forsan 55, Colorado 22

Coy Evans, Forsan – Completed 5-of-6 passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns adding eight carries for 89 yards.

Huston Stockton, Forsan – 13 carries for 241 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Yandell Melendez, Forsan – 14 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown rush.

Ozona 30, Sonora 6

Hudson Fowler, Ozona – Completed 10-of-19 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns.

Michael Daniels, Ozona – 28 carries for 166 yards, adding five receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Jay Borrego, Ozona – 16 carries for 80 yards.

Hamilton 35, Ballinger 13

Kyson Burleson, Ballinger – completed 6-of-9 passes for 26 yards, adding 11 carries for 65 yards.

Mason 56, Harper 0

Sutton Silerio, Mason – Eight carries for 78 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Carlton Schmidt, Mason – Completed 4-of-7 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, adding four carries for 27 yards.

San Saba 36, Thorndale 28

Luke Tharp, San Saba – Completed 3-of-7 passes for 33 yards, adding 23 carries for 241 yards and two touchdowns rushing. He had seven tackles and an interception return for a touchdown on defense.

Jason Everett, San Saba – Seven carries for 43 yards and a touchdown rush. He had 12 tackles, two hurries and a tackle for a loss on defense.

Danny English, San Saba – 10 tackles, six hurries, three tackles for a loss and a sack.

Eldorado 41, Sterling City 20

JonnieRae Adame, Eldorado – Completed 14-of-26 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, adding 12 carries for 57 yards.

Jasi Galindo, Eldorado – 17 carries for 118 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Eleazar Hernandez, Eldorado – Eight receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Miles 48, Cross Plains 0

Liam Yancy, Miles – Completed 9-of-11 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Jaylen Torres, Miles – 10 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

Cooper Ellison, Miles – Four receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Bremond 75, Goldthwaite 47

Aiden Lee, Goldthwaite – Completed 5-of-13 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, adding eight carries for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

Landry Sanderson, Goldthwaite – 18 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown rush.

Luke Sanderson, Goldthwaite – four carries for 72 yards and a touchdown rush, adding four receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Junction 38, Brackett 14

Chasen Doyal, Junction – Completed 7-of-12 passes for a touchdown, adding four carries for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Aiden Cardwell, Junction – 18 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns rushing, adding two receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Westbrook 58, Ira 12

Grayson Jeffrey, Westbrook – 14 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

Case Custer, Westbrook – Nine carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Water Valley 53, Veribest 22

Landon Lacy, Water Valley – He completed 10-of-11 passes for 192 yards and six touchdowns, adding six carries for 41 yards.

Anthony Quintana, Water Valley – 12 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns rushing, adding four receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Gunnar Brooks, Water Valley – Five receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

Robert Lee 52, Paint Rock 6

Brenner Sherwood, Robert Lee – He completed 2-of-4 passes for 49 yards, adding four carries for 76 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

Josh Garcez, Robert Lee – Six carries for 96 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Menard 80, Medina 57

Logan Powell, Menard – Completed 5-of-6 passes for 90 yards and four touchdowns.

Jayden Payton, Menard – 22 carries for 280 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Cado Bannowsky, Menard – Three receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Loraine 88, Blackwell 86

Brayden Claborn, Blackwell – Completed 4-of-8 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Rennder, Gardenhire, Blackwell – 16 carries for 255 yards and four touchdowns rushing.

Karter Cummings, Blackwell – 11 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, adding two receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.

