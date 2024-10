Here are some of the top West Texas runners to watch at the regional cross country meets

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

High school distance runners will converge at regional sites across the state this week in hopes of punching their ticket to the UIL State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock next month.

The local runners in Region I will travel to Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock, runners from Region II will travel to Lynn Creek Park in Arlington and runners in Region IV will take on a re-configured layout adjacent to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Dugan Stadium.

All boys divisions will compete on a 5K course layout while girls in Class 5A and 6A also run that distance. Girls in Class 4A and below run a 3,200-meter layout.

The top four teams and top 10 individual finishers not on qualifying teams will punch their ticket to state, held Nov. 1-2 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.

Reagan County’s Jordan Rodriguez and Eli Luna lead the West Texas hopefuls in the boys division while Christoval’s Presley Polk and Kenadee Millican hold some of the best chances among girls to claim a spot at state.

Here are some athletes to look out for from the West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo areas at the Regional meets:

BOYS

Colton Bilyeu, soph., Bronte

Tucker Cauley, jr., Veribest

CJ Gonzales, fr., Big Spring

Cameron Hash, jr., San Angelo Central

Zach Harrison, soph., Ballinger

Wyatt Killough, soph., Sonora

Jayson Kinkead, soph., TLCA San Angelo

Eli Luna, soph., Reagan County

Jacob Marquez, jr., Big Spring

Andrew McGee, sr., Eldorado

Jordan Rodriguez, soph., Reagan County

Jacob Soto, sr., Wall

GIRLS

Danica Alvarado, soph., Big Spring

Naomi Bageant, sr., San Angelo Central

Rickquael Bohannon, sr., Lake View

Berkley Callaway, sr., Irion County

Kinley Cummings, sr., Blackwell

Amaya Diaz, sr., Reagan County

Matilda Galvan, sr., Ballinger

Mckenzie Lopez, soph., Wall

Kenadee Millican, sr., Christoval

Presley Polk, sr., Christoval

Emma Reel, fr., Wall

Danni Ruiz, soph., Menard

Kambry Schniers, fr., Miles

Kendall Thorp, soph., Sonora

The Regional schedules can be found here.

