Every team in the West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo areas have district games this week. As local teams begin fighting for playoff seeding, there will be no shortage of great high school football games as the year continues.

Here are the games played by the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area schools in Week 8:

Week 8 West Texas high school football schedule

DISTRICT 2-6A

San Angelo Central at Midland, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-4A DI

Pecos at Lake View, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Andrews, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-3A DI

Jim Ned at TLCA San Angelo, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-3A DII

Wall at Grape Creek, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-3A DII

Early at Brady, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-2A DI

Forsan at Christoval, 7 p.m.

Reagan County at Sonora, 7 p.m.

Ozona at Colorado, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-2A DI

Ballinger at DeLeon, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-2A DI

Holland at Mason, 7 p.m.

Harper at San Saba, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-2A DII

Eldorado at Van Horn, 7 p.m.

Wink at Sterling City, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-2A DII

Hamlin at Miles, 7 p.m.

Winters at Roscoe, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 10-2A DII

Wortham at Goldthwaite, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-2A DII

Junction at D’Hanis, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-1A

Buena Vista at Garden City, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-1A DI

Westbrook at Higland, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 8-1A DI

Water Valley at Robert Lee, 7:30 p.m.

Paint Rock at Irion County, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-1A DI

Menard at Nueces Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

Eden at Medina, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 6-1A DII

Blackwell at Bronte, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-1A DII

Panther Creek at Richland Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football Week 9 schedules