Football Rewind: Brady, San Saba add to winning streaks, dominate district matchups

Week 8 of the Texas high school football season continued a strong slate of district games as teams fought for playoff positioning. The amount of tough district battles had plenty of everything for local football fans, with big wins, lopsided outcomes and comeback victories littered throughout.

It was a tough week at the office week for many of the area’s teams, resulting in a 15-16 record — a step down from last week’s 20-14 record.

The season record sits at 128-127-1, producing a winning percentage of .500.

With many local squads pulling out big wins, here are highlights and observations from a few of the standout games from around the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas areas:

STANDOUT GAMES

Brady 47, Eastland 7

The Bulldogs (6-1, 2-0) traveled to Eastland (3-4, 0-2) as two score underdogs and dominated the Mavericks 47-7, racking up 322 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

The running back duo Johnny Menefield and Ashton Taylor led the way against a Maverick defense coming off back-to-back one-point losses to Hawley and Clifton.

Menefield was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 151 yards and three touchdowns rushing, while Taylor finished as the leading receiver with two receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Sean Jacoby was nearly perfect completing 3 of 4 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, adding nine carries for 92 yards and a touchdown rush.

With the win, Brady extends its winning streak to four and are second in District 5-2A Division II.

The Bulldogs are back home next week and host Early (3-4, 0-2), which is coming off a 26-25 loss to Clifton at home. Eastland travels to Dublin (0-7, 0-2).

San Saba 36, Thorndale 28

The Armadillos (5-2, 2-0) continue their strong start to district play led by a big performance from sophomore quarterback Luke Tharp, beating Thorndale (4-3, 0-2) 36-28 on Friday.

Tharp finished the game with 23 carries for 241 yards and two touchdowns and completed 3 of 7 passes for 33 yards. He also had an interception return for a touchdown on defense.

San Saba’s defense continued its hot start to district, holding Thorndale’s offense to its third-lowest point total this season.

Defensive lineman Danny English had another standout performance with 10 tackles, six hurries, three tackles for a loss and a sack.

After the win, San Saba is tied with Mason and Holland for first place in the District 14-2A DI.

The Armadillos host Harper (3-4, 0-2) next Friday, while Thorndale travels to Johnson City (2-5, 0-2).

Water Valley 53, Veribest 22

The Wildcats (5-2, 1-0) earned their first district win back in six-man football toppling the Falcons (6-2, 0-1), snapping a six-game winning streak.

At the end of the first quarter, Water Valley took a 12-6 lead after a Veribest 38-yard touchdown pass. Water Valley added to its lead in the second quarter scoring 22 unanswered points on three touchdown passes from Landon Lacy.

Three touchdowns from Anthony Quintana in the second half kept the Falcons rally at bay for the decisive district victory.

Lacy finished the game completing 10 of 11 passes for 192 yards and six touchdown passes, adding six carries for 41 yards. Quintana finished with 12 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns rushing, with four receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Gunnar Brooks was the leading receiver with five receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

Water Valley hits the road against Robert Lee (6-2, 2-0) in a matchup that could determine the district champion. Veribest has an open week before they host Robert Lee on Friday, Nov. 1.

