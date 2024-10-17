Game of the Week: San Angelo Central football hosts undefeated Permian in district clash

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

Another week of key district matchups. Here is a look at the best matchups in the West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area in Week 8.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Odessa Permian (6-0) at San Angelo Central (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday, San Angelo Stadium

Last Week: Odessa Permian 50, Odessa 26; Midland Legacy 42, San Angelo Central 36

The undefeated Panthers come to town for San Angelo Central’s and coach Mark Smith’s first district home opener.

Running back Gavin Black is one of the main reasons for Mojo’s hot start. The junior averages 208.3 yards per game and has 1,250 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing on the season.

The Panthers do not drop back and pass often but are efficient when they do. Through six games, quarterback Jaekob Garcia completed 66% of his passes for 802 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 153 yards and two touchdowns rushing. Garcia’s main target in the passing game is senior wide receiver Landon Robles with 22 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns.

Permian has been great in close games with four of their six wins within one score. They beat Plano 13-10, El Paso Eastlake 56-49, Abilene 42-37 and Amarillo Tascosa 50-48. The team’s two most recent matchups, though, against Carver Birmingham and Odessa were double-digit wins. Even though the Panthers have plenty of impressive wins against some of the area’s most decorated squads, their matchup against San Angelo will only be their second road game this season.

The Bobcats have been in some lopsided affairs in 2024. A 60-36 Week 1 loss to Abilene was a low point, but a three-game winning streak highlighted by two double-digit wins over Belton and Waco displayed major growth from Smith’s squad in his first year at the helm.

Central’s tumultuous 42-36 district-opening loss to Midland Legacy was a microcosm of the first half of its season. The defending district champion Rebels got off to a hot start taking an early 35-16 lead at the half, however, the Bobcats turned the tables in the second half outscoring Legacy 20-6 for a narrow loss to the heavily favored district champs.

The loss did not come with controversy, though, as penalties erased three second-half touchdowns off the scoreboard for Central.

Much like Black is the engine for Permian’s offense, signal-caller Christian “Squeaky” English dictates much of the Bobcats' offense. Through six games, he has 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns passing and is the team's leading rusher with 505 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last year, Odessa Permian won the matchup 42-14. However, both teams are drastically different. Both squads can score touchdowns with the best, so the game could be decided by which defense steps up.

Week 7 games to watch for the West Texas area

Brady (5-1) at Eastland (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Maverick Stadium

Last week: Brady 34, Dublin 31; Clifton 14, Eastland 13

Eastland will be the biggest test for Jaron Roberts' squad so far this season. The Mavericks are coming off one-point losses to Hawley and Clifton.

Sonora (4-2) at Ozona (4-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Lions Stadium

Last week: Sonora 52, Forsan 0; Reagan County 44, Ozona 28

The Broncos are hitting their stride and airing it out in the passing game. The Lions struggled with turnovers in their district opener.

Brackett (4-2) at Junction (4-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium

Last week: Junction 65, Center Point 0; Brackett 55, Sabinal 17

Both teams ran through the early part of their district schedules and this game could decide the district champ.

Veribest (6-1) at Water Valley (4-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Diddle Young Field

Last week: Veribest 57, Paint Rock 0; Water Valley OPEN

Water Valley’s first district game back in six-man comes against a hot Falcon squad on a six-game winning streak.

Goldthwaite (4-2) at Bremond (4-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium

Last week: Goldthwaite 69, Frost 28; Bremond 70, Meridian 7

The Eagles will battle for first place in the district with Bremond and Mart as a loaded District 10-2A DII plays out.

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Game of the Week: San Angelo Central football hosts undefeated Permian in district clash