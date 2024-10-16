Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

This week, many teams continue district schedules across the West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo areas. As local teams begin fighting for playoff seeding, there will be no shortage of great high school football games as the year continues.

Here are the games played by the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area schools in Week 8:

Friday, Oct. 18

DISTRICT 2-6A

Odessa Permian at San Angelo Central, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-3A DI

TLCA San Angelo at Clyde, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-3A DII

Coahoma at Wall, 7 p.m.

Grape Creek at Stanton, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-3A DII

Brady at Eastland, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-2A DI

Christoval at Reagan County, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Forsan, 7 p.m.

Sonora at Ozona, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-2A DI

Ballinger at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-2A DI

Mason at Harper, 7 p.m.

Thorndale at San Saba, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-2A DII

Sterling City at Eldorado, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-2A DII

Miles at Cross Plains, 7 p.m.

Albany at Winters, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 10-2A DII

Goldthwaite at Bremond, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-2A DII

Brackett at Junction, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-1A DI

Ira at Westbrook, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 8-1A DI

Veribest at Water Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Paint Rock at Robert Lee, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-1A DI

Medina at Menard, 7:30 p.m.

Leaky at Eden, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 6-1A DII

Loraine at Blackwell, 7:30 p.m.

Olfen at Trent, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-1A DII

Rochelle at Brookesmith, 7:30 p.m.

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football Week 8 schedules