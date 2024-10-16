Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

    West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football Week 8 schedules

    By Paul Witwer, San Angelo Standard-Times,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRQAQ_0w8qsFJf00

    Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

    This week, many teams continue district schedules across the West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo areas. As local teams begin fighting for playoff seeding, there will be no shortage of great high school football games as the year continues.

    Here are the games played by the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area schools in Week 8:

    Friday, Oct. 18

    DISTRICT 2-6A

    Odessa Permian at San Angelo Central, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 3-3A DI

    TLCA San Angelo at Clyde, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 4-3A DII

    Coahoma at Wall, 7 p.m.

    Grape Creek at Stanton, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 5-3A DII

    Brady at Eastland, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 3-2A DI

    Christoval at Reagan County, 7 p.m.

    Colorado at Forsan, 7 p.m.

    Sonora at Ozona, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 5-2A DI

    Ballinger at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 14-2A DI

    Mason at Harper, 7 p.m.

    Thorndale at San Saba, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 4-2A DII

    Sterling City at Eldorado, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 7-2A DII

    Miles at Cross Plains, 7 p.m.

    Albany at Winters, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 10-2A DII

    Goldthwaite at Bremond, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 14-2A DII

    Brackett at Junction, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 7-1A DI

    Ira at Westbrook, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 8-1A DI

    Veribest at Water Valley, 7:30 p.m.

    Paint Rock at Robert Lee, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 15-1A DI

    Medina at Menard, 7:30 p.m.

    Leaky at Eden, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 6-1A DII

    Loraine at Blackwell, 7:30 p.m.

    Olfen at Trent, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 15-1A DII

    Rochelle at Brookesmith, 7:30 p.m.

    Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

    This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football Week 8 schedules

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy