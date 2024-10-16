Reagan County leaps into the West Texas, San Angelo area Week 8 football power rankings

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

After Week 7 we have a lot of information on the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area teams. By this point in the season, the teams at the top of the list stand firm, continuing dominant performances to justify their ranking.

Some quick ground rules. The Standard-Times' Top 10 is a subjective list. Obviously, the chances of a 2A team beating a 6A team are unlikely. And 1A plays an entirely different game.

This list represents the expectations of these teams, reflecting how they rank in district, region and state.

Here are the top teams in West Texas heading into Week 8 of the 2024 season.

1. Richland Springs (7-0)

Last week: No. 1; W, Richland Springs 59, Brookesmith 12

This week: OPEN

The Coyotes head into their open week ranked as the second-best team in the state.

2. Wall (6-1)

Last week: No. 2; W, Wall 48, Merkel 7

This week: vs. Coahoma (4-2)

Quarterback Landon York put up his best performance of the season, completing 90% of his passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Wall moved up to No. 6 in the Class 3A DII rankings.

3. Mason (5-1)

Last week: No. 3; W, Mason 58, Thorndale 14

This week: at Harper (3-3)

The Punchers have a point differential of +161 this season and added a blowout win over a 4-1 Thorndale. They moved up to No. 8 in the Class 2A DI state rankings.

4. Brady (5-1)

Last week: No. 4; W, Brady 34, Dublin 31

This week: at Eastland (3-3)

Johnny Menefield and Ashton Ramsey continue their dominate seasons accounting for 324 yards on the ground against Dublin. This week’s game against the Mavericks will be the Bulldogs' toughest test yet.

5. Junction (5-1)

Last week: No. 6; Junction 65, Center Point 0

This week: vs Brackett (4-2)

The Eagles have not given up a point in their district schedule as an explosive Brackett offense comes to town.

6. Reagan County (5-1)

Last week: N/R; W, Reagan County 44, Ozona 28

This week: vs Christoval (2-4)

The Owls make their first appearance in the power rankings after an impressive win over Ozona. They have not scored less than 28 points this season.

7. Miles (4-2)

Last week: No. 6; L, Albany 47, Miles 15

This week: at Cross Plains (3-3)

The Bulldogs are on a two-game road skid after a loss to back-to-back state champions Albany. The last game of their road trip is in Cross Plains.

8. Sonora (4-2)

Last week: No. 9; Sonora 52, Forsan 0

This week: at Ozona (4-2)

The Broncos are rounding into form after transforming their offense in the middle of the season. Sophomore quarterback Aaron Segura comes off his most impressive game yet.

9. Ozona (4-2)

Last week: No. 5; L, Reagan County 44, Ozona 28

This week: vs. Forsan (0-5)

The Lions opened district with a tough road loss. They get the defending district champs at home this week for a bounce-back opportunity.

10. Westbrook (4-2)

Last week: No. 10; W, Westbrook 56, Rotan 0

This week: vs Ira (4-2)

The No. 9 Wildcats take care of business against Rotan. Can they stack three wins as a tough Ira team comes to town?

ON THE BUBBLE: Water Valley (4-2), San Saba (4-2) and San Angelo Central (3-3).

