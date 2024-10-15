Fan poll: Who should be the City National Bank Athlete of the Week?

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

The high school cross country championship season and key volleyball matches are underway while many football squads start their district schedules. Several standouts were nominated for the City National Bank Athlete of the Week during the continuing high school sports season.

The Standard-Times is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday.

How to nominate

EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to the Athlete of the Week garnering an advertiser, City National Bank, the winners will be published in Friday's edition of the San Angelo Standard-Times. This is also changing our nomination schedule.

Nominations for next week's award are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at sports@gosanangelo.com or by messaging the Standard-Times on X (formerly known as Twitter) @sast_sports.

Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will start Tuesday and close Thursday at 11 a.m., the winners will be announced after.

Athletes who win Athlete of the Week can not win the award twice for the same sport. An athlete can be nominated in a different sport, but can't win the award more than three times in a school year.

Do not send votes through email as they will not be accepted. Only nominations are accepted through email .

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote on gosanangelo.com.

This Week's Finalists

Kam Aguero, Sonora football: He had five receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Forsan.

Christian "Squeaky" English, Central football: He completed 15 of 29 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, adding 12 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns rushing in a loss to Midland Legacy.

Luke Tharp, San Saba football: He completed 8 of 11 passes for 93 yards, adding 19 carries for 241 yards and four touchdowns rushing. He had five tackles, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry and an interception on defense in a win over Johnson City.

Presley Polk, Christoval girls cross country: She placed first overall in the District 7-2A cross country meet with a 12:26.99 time.

Jordan Rodriguez, Reagan County boys cross country: He placed first overall in the District 7-2A cross country meet with a 16:48.06 time.

Landry Sanderson, Goldthwaite football: He had 18 carries for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Frost.

Emilee Sikora, Central volleyball: She had 20 kills, 15 digs and one block in a win over Midland.

Sutton Silerio, Mason football: He had 13 carries for 278 yards and five touchdowns rushing in a win over Thorndale.

Cohen Ethridge, Richland Springs: He had seven carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns rushing. He had 15 tackles and an interception on defense. He had a 69-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 43-yard punt return touchdown.

