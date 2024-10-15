Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

    Fan poll: Who should be the City National Bank Athlete of the Week?

    By Paul Witwer, San Angelo Standard-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zxk72_0w7HP2Bg00

    Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

    The high school cross country championship season and key volleyball matches are underway while many football squads start their district schedules. Several standouts were nominated for the City National Bank Athlete of the Week during the continuing high school sports season.

    The Standard-Times is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday.

    How to nominate

    EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to the Athlete of the Week garnering an advertiser, City National Bank, the winners will be published in Friday's edition of the San Angelo Standard-Times. This is also changing our nomination schedule.

    Nominations for next week's award are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at sports@gosanangelo.com or by messaging the Standard-Times on X (formerly known as Twitter) @sast_sports.

    Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will start Tuesday and close Thursday at 11 a.m., the winners will be announced after.

    Athletes who win Athlete of the Week can not win the award twice for the same sport. An athlete can be nominated in a different sport, but can't win the award more than three times in a school year.

    Do not send votes through email as they will not be accepted. Only nominations are accepted through email .

    Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote on gosanangelo.com.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIfUI_0w7HP2Bg00

    This Week's Finalists

    Kam Aguero, Sonora football: He had five receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Forsan.

    Christian "Squeaky" English, Central football: He completed 15 of 29 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, adding 12 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns rushing in a loss to Midland Legacy.

    Luke Tharp, San Saba football: He completed 8 of 11 passes for 93 yards, adding 19 carries for 241 yards and four touchdowns rushing. He had five tackles, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry and an interception on defense in a win over Johnson City.

    Presley Polk, Christoval girls cross country: She placed first overall in the District 7-2A cross country meet with a 12:26.99 time.

    Jordan Rodriguez, Reagan County boys cross country: He placed first overall in the District 7-2A cross country meet with a 16:48.06 time.

    Landry Sanderson, Goldthwaite football: He had 18 carries for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Frost.

    Emilee Sikora, Central volleyball: She had 20 kills, 15 digs and one block in a win over Midland.

    Sutton Silerio, Mason football: He had 13 carries for 278 yards and five touchdowns rushing in a win over Thorndale.

    Cohen Ethridge, Richland Springs: He had seven carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns rushing. He had 15 tackles and an interception on defense. He had a 69-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 43-yard punt return touchdown.

    VOTE HERE

    Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

    This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Fan poll: Who should be the City National Bank Athlete of the Week?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    A Wichita man’s tale of two family homes reveals unexpected barriers to saving older houses in 67214
    The KLC Journal21 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast8 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King18 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria24 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern21 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 hours ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Federal policy change is poised to end Wyoming gun club’s pelican killing
    WyoFile22 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy