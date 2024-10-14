West Texas, Concho Valley, San Angelo area high school football Week 7 district standings

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

Here are the latest standings for districts involving West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area teams through seven weeks of the 2024 season.

Team Overall District Next Opponent District 2-6A Odessa Permian 6-0 1-0 at San Angelo Central (3-3) Wolfforth Frenship 5-1 1-0 at Midland Legacy (2-4) Midland Legacy 2-4 1-0 vs Wolfforth Frenship (5-1) Midland 4-2 0-1 at Odessa (2-3) San Angelo Central 3-3 0-1 vs Odessa Permian (6-0) Odessa 2-3 0-1 vs Midland (4-2) District 3-4A DI Big Spring 3-4 0-0 OPEN Pecos Eagles 2-5 0-0 OPEN San Angelo Lake View 2-5 0-0 OPEN Andrews 1-6 0-0 OPEN District 3-3A DI Comanche 4-2 1-1 vs Sweetwater (3-3) Sweetwater 3-3 1-0 at Comanche (4-2) Clyde 3-3 1-0 vs TLCA San Angelo (0-6) Tuscola Jim Ned 3-3 0-1 vs Breckenridge (0-6) Brackenridge 0-6 0-1 at Tuscola Jim Ned (3-3) TLCA San Angelo 0-6 0-1 at Clyde (3-3) District 4-3A DII Wall 6-1 1-0 vs Coahoma (4-2) Grape Creek 3-4 1-0 at Stanton (3-2) Stanton 3-2 0-0 vs Grape Creek (3-4) Coahoma 4-2 0-1 at Wall (6-1) Merkel 0-7 0-1 OPEN District 5-3A DII Tolar 5-1 1-0 vs Dublin (0-6) Brady 5-1 1-0 at Eastland (3-3) Clifton 4-2 1-0 at Early (1-5) Eastland 3-3 0-1 vs Brady (5-1) Early 1-5 0-1 vs Clifton (4-2) Dublin 0-6 0-1 at Tolar (5-1) District 3-2A DI Reagan County 5-1 1-0 vs Christoval (2-4) Sonora 4-2 1-0 at Ozona (4-2) Christoval 2-4 1-0 at Reagan County (5-1) Ozona 4-2 0-1 vs Sonora (4-2) Colorado 2-4 0-1 at Forsan (0-6) Forsan 0-6 0-1 vs Colorado (2-4) District 5-2A DI Hamilton 6-0 1-0 at Ballinger (4-2) Ballinger 4-2 1-0 vs Hamilton (6-0) DeLeon 3-3 1-0 at Coleman (0-6) Hico 4-2 0-1 at Bangs (2-4) Bangs 2-4 0-1 vs Hico (4-2) Coleman 0-6 0-1 vs DeLeon (3-3) District 14-2A DI Mason 5-1 1-0 at Harper (3-3) Holland 5-1 1-0 vs Johnson City (2-4) San Saba 4-2 1-0 at Thornadle (4-2) Thorndale 4-1 0-1 vs San Saba (4-2) Harper 3-3 0-1 vs Mason (5-1) Johnson City 2-4 0-1 at Holland (5-1) District 4-2A DII Iraan 6-0 1-0 at Wink (5-1) Wink 5-1 1-0 vs Iraan (6-0) Sterling City 3-3 1-0 at Eldorado (2-4) Eldorado 2-4 0-1 vs Sterling City (3-3) McCamey 2-4 0-1 vs Van Horn (2-4) Van Horn 2-4 0-1 at McCamey (2-4) District 7-2A DII Hamlin 5-1 1-0 vs Roscoe (2-3) Albany 4-2 1-0 at Winters (2-4) Roscoe 2-3 1-0 at Hamlin (5-1) Miles 4-2 0-1 at Cross Plains (3-3) Cross Plains 3-3 0-1 vs Miles (4-2) Winters 2-4 0-1 vs Albany (4-2) District 10-2A DII Mart 5-1 3-0 vs Hubbard (1-5) Goldthwaite 4-2 3-0 at Bremond (4-2) Bremond 4-2 2-1 vs Goldthwaite (4-2) Wortham 3-3 1-2 vs Meridian (1-5) Chilton 2-4 1-2 at Frost (2-4) Frost 2-4 1-2 vs Chilton (2-4) Meridian 1-5 1-2 at Wortham (3-3) Hubbard 1-5 0-3 at Mart (5-1) District 14-2A DII Bracettville 4-2 3-0 at Junction (5-1) Junction 5-1 2-0 at Brackettville (4-2) La Pryor 4-3 2-1 OPEN Center Point 3-4 1-2 at Rocksprings (1-3) Sabinal 1-6 1-2 vs D'Hanis (1-4) Rocksprings 1-3 0-2 vs Center Point (3-4) D'Hanis 1-4 0-2 at Sabinal (1-6) District 4-1A DI Buena Vista 6-0 1-0 vs Rankin (3-3) Rankin 3-3 1-0 at Buena Vista (6-0) Marfa 2-4 0-0 vs Lenorah Grady (5-2) Lenorah Grady 5-2 0-1 at Marfa (2-4) Garden City 2-5 0-1 OPEN District 7-1A DI Hermleigh 5-1 1-0 vs Rotan (3-3) Westbrook 4-2 1-0 vs Ira (4-2) Ira 4-2 1-0 at Westbrook (4-2) Roby 3-3 0-1 vs Roscoe Highland (2-4) Rotan 3-3 0-1 at Hermleigh (5-1) Roscoe Highland 2-4 0-1 at Roby (3-3) District 8-1A DI Veribest 6-1 1-0 at Water Valley (4-2) Robert Lee 5-2 1-0 vs Paint Rock (0-6) Water Valley 4-2 0-0 vs Veribest (6-1) Irion County 2-5 0-1 OPEN Paint Rock 0-6 0-1 at Robert Lee (5-2) District 15-1A DI Menard 5-1-1 1-0 vs Medina (2-5) Medina 2-5 1-0 at Menard (5-1-1) Eden 4-2 0-0 vs Leaky (4-3) Leaky 4-3 0-1 at Eden (4-2) Nueces Canyon 1-6 0-1 OPEN District 6-1A DII Bronte 2-5 1-0 OPEN Blackwell 2-5 1-0 vs Loraine (3-4) Trent 3-3 0-0 vs Olfen (0-4) Loraine 3-4 0-1 at Blackwell (2-5) Olfen 0-4 0-1 at Trent (3-3) District 15-1A DII Richland Springs 6-0 1-0 OPEN Lohn 5-2 1-0 at Rochelle (2-3) Rochelle 2-3 0-0 vs Lohn (5-2) Brookesmith 3-3 0-1 at Valera Panther Creek (0-5) Valera Panther Creek 0-5 0-1 vs Brookesmith (3-3)

