West Texas, Concho Valley, San Angelo area high school football Week 7 district standings

Here are the latest standings for districts involving West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area teams through seven weeks of the 2024 season.
Send corrections, scores and stats to sports@gosanangelo.com
| Team
| Overall
| District
| Next Opponent
| District 2-6A
| Odessa Permian
| 6-0
| 1-0
| at San Angelo Central (3-3)
| Wolfforth Frenship
| 5-1
| 1-0
| at Midland Legacy (2-4)
| Midland Legacy
| 2-4
| 1-0
| vs Wolfforth Frenship (5-1)
| Midland
| 4-2
| 0-1
| at Odessa (2-3)
| San Angelo Central
| 3-3
| 0-1
| vs Odessa Permian (6-0)
| Odessa
| 2-3
| 0-1
| vs Midland (4-2)
| District 3-4A DI
| Big Spring
| 3-4
| 0-0
| OPEN
| Pecos Eagles
| 2-5
| 0-0
| OPEN
| San Angelo Lake View
| 2-5
| 0-0
| OPEN
| Andrews
| 1-6
| 0-0
| OPEN
| District 3-3A DI
| Comanche
| 4-2
| 1-1
| vs Sweetwater (3-3)
| Sweetwater
| 3-3
| 1-0
| at Comanche (4-2)
| Clyde
| 3-3
| 1-0
| vs TLCA San Angelo (0-6)
| Tuscola Jim Ned
| 3-3
| 0-1
| vs Breckenridge (0-6)
| Brackenridge
| 0-6
| 0-1
| at Tuscola Jim Ned (3-3)
| TLCA San Angelo
| 0-6
| 0-1
| at Clyde (3-3)
| District 4-3A DII
| Wall
| 6-1
| 1-0
| vs Coahoma (4-2)
| Grape Creek
| 3-4
| 1-0
| at Stanton (3-2)
| Stanton
| 3-2
| 0-0
| vs Grape Creek (3-4)
| Coahoma
| 4-2
| 0-1
| at Wall (6-1)
| Merkel
| 0-7
| 0-1
| OPEN
| District 5-3A DII
| Tolar
| 5-1
| 1-0
| vs Dublin (0-6)
| Brady
| 5-1
| 1-0
| at Eastland (3-3)
| Clifton
| 4-2
| 1-0
| at Early (1-5)
| Eastland
| 3-3
| 0-1
| vs Brady (5-1)
| Early
| 1-5
| 0-1
| vs Clifton (4-2)
| Dublin
| 0-6
| 0-1
| at Tolar (5-1)
| District 3-2A DI
| Reagan County
| 5-1
| 1-0
| vs Christoval (2-4)
| Sonora
| 4-2
| 1-0
| at Ozona (4-2)
| Christoval
| 2-4
| 1-0
| at Reagan County (5-1)
| Ozona
| 4-2
| 0-1
| vs Sonora (4-2)
| Colorado
| 2-4
| 0-1
| at Forsan (0-6)
| Forsan
| 0-6
| 0-1
| vs Colorado (2-4)
| District 5-2A DI
| Hamilton
| 6-0
| 1-0
| at Ballinger (4-2)
| Ballinger
| 4-2
| 1-0
| vs Hamilton (6-0)
| DeLeon
| 3-3
| 1-0
| at Coleman (0-6)
| Hico
| 4-2
| 0-1
| at Bangs (2-4)
| Bangs
| 2-4
| 0-1
| vs Hico (4-2)
| Coleman
| 0-6
| 0-1
| vs DeLeon (3-3)
| District 14-2A DI
| Mason
| 5-1
| 1-0
| at Harper (3-3)
| Holland
| 5-1
| 1-0
| vs Johnson City (2-4)
| San Saba
| 4-2
| 1-0
| at Thornadle (4-2)
| Thorndale
| 4-1
| 0-1
| vs San Saba (4-2)
| Harper
| 3-3
| 0-1
| vs Mason (5-1)
| Johnson City
| 2-4
| 0-1
| at Holland (5-1)
| District 4-2A DII
| Iraan
| 6-0
| 1-0
| at Wink (5-1)
| Wink
| 5-1
| 1-0
| vs Iraan (6-0)
| Sterling City
| 3-3
| 1-0
| at Eldorado (2-4)
| Eldorado
| 2-4
| 0-1
| vs Sterling City (3-3)
| McCamey
| 2-4
| 0-1
| vs Van Horn (2-4)
| Van Horn
| 2-4
| 0-1
| at McCamey (2-4)
| District 7-2A DII
| Hamlin
| 5-1
| 1-0
| vs Roscoe (2-3)
| Albany
| 4-2
| 1-0
| at Winters (2-4)
| Roscoe
| 2-3
| 1-0
| at Hamlin (5-1)
| Miles
| 4-2
| 0-1
| at Cross Plains (3-3)
| Cross Plains
| 3-3
| 0-1
| vs Miles (4-2)
| Winters
| 2-4
| 0-1
| vs Albany (4-2)
| District 10-2A DII
| Mart
| 5-1
| 3-0
| vs Hubbard (1-5)
| Goldthwaite
| 4-2
| 3-0
| at Bremond (4-2)
| Bremond
| 4-2
| 2-1
| vs Goldthwaite (4-2)
| Wortham
| 3-3
| 1-2
| vs Meridian (1-5)
| Chilton
| 2-4
| 1-2
| at Frost (2-4)
| Frost
| 2-4
| 1-2
| vs Chilton (2-4)
| Meridian
| 1-5
| 1-2
| at Wortham (3-3)
| Hubbard
| 1-5
| 0-3
| at Mart (5-1)
| District 14-2A DII
| Bracettville
| 4-2
| 3-0
| at Junction (5-1)
| Junction
| 5-1
| 2-0
| at Brackettville (4-2)
| La Pryor
| 4-3
| 2-1
| OPEN
| Center Point
| 3-4
| 1-2
| at Rocksprings (1-3)
| Sabinal
| 1-6
| 1-2
| vs D'Hanis (1-4)
| Rocksprings
| 1-3
| 0-2
| vs Center Point (3-4)
| D'Hanis
| 1-4
| 0-2
| at Sabinal (1-6)
| District 4-1A DI
| Buena Vista
| 6-0
| 1-0
| vs Rankin (3-3)
| Rankin
| 3-3
| 1-0
| at Buena Vista (6-0)
| Marfa
| 2-4
| 0-0
| vs Lenorah Grady (5-2)
| Lenorah Grady
| 5-2
| 0-1
| at Marfa (2-4)
| Garden City
| 2-5
| 0-1
| OPEN
| District 7-1A DI
| Hermleigh
| 5-1
| 1-0
| vs Rotan (3-3)
| Westbrook
| 4-2
| 1-0
| vs Ira (4-2)
| Ira
| 4-2
| 1-0
| at Westbrook (4-2)
| Roby
| 3-3
| 0-1
| vs Roscoe Highland (2-4)
| Rotan
| 3-3
| 0-1
| at Hermleigh (5-1)
| Roscoe Highland
| 2-4
| 0-1
| at Roby (3-3)
| District 8-1A DI
| Veribest
| 6-1
| 1-0
| at Water Valley (4-2)
| Robert Lee
| 5-2
| 1-0
| vs Paint Rock (0-6)
| Water Valley
| 4-2
| 0-0
| vs Veribest (6-1)
| Irion County
| 2-5
| 0-1
| OPEN
| Paint Rock
| 0-6
| 0-1
| at Robert Lee (5-2)
| District 15-1A DI
| Menard
| 5-1-1
| 1-0
| vs Medina (2-5)
| Medina
| 2-5
| 1-0
| at Menard (5-1-1)
| Eden
| 4-2
| 0-0
| vs Leaky (4-3)
| Leaky
| 4-3
| 0-1
| at Eden (4-2)
| Nueces Canyon
| 1-6
| 0-1
| OPEN
| District 6-1A DII
| Bronte
| 2-5
| 1-0
| OPEN
| Blackwell
| 2-5
| 1-0
| vs Loraine (3-4)
| Trent
| 3-3
| 0-0
| vs Olfen (0-4)
| Loraine
| 3-4
| 0-1
| at Blackwell (2-5)
| Olfen
| 0-4
| 0-1
| at Trent (3-3)
| District 15-1A DII
| Richland Springs
| 6-0
| 1-0
| OPEN
| Lohn
| 5-2
| 1-0
| at Rochelle (2-3)
| Rochelle
| 2-3
| 0-0
| vs Lohn (5-2)
| Brookesmith
| 3-3
| 0-1
| at Valera Panther Creek (0-5)
| Valera Panther Creek
| 0-5
| 0-1
| vs Brookesmith (3-3)
Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .
This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: West Texas, Concho Valley, San Angelo area high school football Week 7 district standings
