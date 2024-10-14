Open in App
    GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

    West Texas, Concho Valley, San Angelo area high school football Week 7 district standings

    By Paul Witwer, San Angelo Standard-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YROI7_0w5vu05V00

    Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

    Here are the latest standings for districts involving West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area teams through seven weeks of the 2024 season.

    Send corrections, scores and stats to sports@gosanangelo.com

    Team Overall District Next Opponent
    District 2-6A
    Odessa Permian 6-0 1-0 at San Angelo Central (3-3)
    Wolfforth Frenship 5-1 1-0 at Midland Legacy (2-4)
    Midland Legacy 2-4 1-0 vs Wolfforth Frenship (5-1)
    Midland 4-2 0-1 at Odessa (2-3)
    San Angelo Central 3-3 0-1 vs Odessa Permian (6-0)
    Odessa 2-3 0-1 vs Midland (4-2)
    District 3-4A DI
    Big Spring 3-4 0-0 OPEN
    Pecos Eagles 2-5 0-0 OPEN
    San Angelo Lake View 2-5 0-0 OPEN
    Andrews 1-6 0-0 OPEN
    District 3-3A DI
    Comanche 4-2 1-1 vs Sweetwater (3-3)
    Sweetwater 3-3 1-0 at Comanche (4-2)
    Clyde 3-3 1-0 vs TLCA San Angelo (0-6)
    Tuscola Jim Ned 3-3 0-1 vs Breckenridge (0-6)
    Brackenridge 0-6 0-1 at Tuscola Jim Ned (3-3)
    TLCA San Angelo 0-6 0-1 at Clyde (3-3)
    District 4-3A DII
    Wall 6-1 1-0 vs Coahoma (4-2)
    Grape Creek 3-4 1-0 at Stanton (3-2)
    Stanton 3-2 0-0 vs Grape Creek (3-4)
    Coahoma 4-2 0-1 at Wall (6-1)
    Merkel 0-7 0-1 OPEN
    District 5-3A DII
    Tolar 5-1 1-0 vs Dublin (0-6)
    Brady 5-1 1-0 at Eastland (3-3)
    Clifton 4-2 1-0 at Early (1-5)
    Eastland 3-3 0-1 vs Brady (5-1)
    Early 1-5 0-1 vs Clifton (4-2)
    Dublin 0-6 0-1 at Tolar (5-1)
    District 3-2A DI
    Reagan County 5-1 1-0 vs Christoval (2-4)
    Sonora 4-2 1-0 at Ozona (4-2)
    Christoval 2-4 1-0 at Reagan County (5-1)
    Ozona 4-2 0-1 vs Sonora (4-2)
    Colorado 2-4 0-1 at Forsan (0-6)
    Forsan 0-6 0-1 vs Colorado (2-4)
    District 5-2A DI
    Hamilton 6-0 1-0 at Ballinger (4-2)
    Ballinger 4-2 1-0 vs Hamilton (6-0)
    DeLeon 3-3 1-0 at Coleman (0-6)
    Hico 4-2 0-1 at Bangs (2-4)
    Bangs 2-4 0-1 vs Hico (4-2)
    Coleman 0-6 0-1 vs DeLeon (3-3)
    District 14-2A DI
    Mason 5-1 1-0 at Harper (3-3)
    Holland 5-1 1-0 vs Johnson City (2-4)
    San Saba 4-2 1-0 at Thornadle (4-2)
    Thorndale 4-1 0-1 vs San Saba (4-2)
    Harper 3-3 0-1 vs Mason (5-1)
    Johnson City 2-4 0-1 at Holland (5-1)
    District 4-2A DII
    Iraan 6-0 1-0 at Wink (5-1)
    Wink 5-1 1-0 vs Iraan (6-0)
    Sterling City 3-3 1-0 at Eldorado (2-4)
    Eldorado 2-4 0-1 vs Sterling City (3-3)
    McCamey 2-4 0-1 vs Van Horn (2-4)
    Van Horn 2-4 0-1 at McCamey (2-4)
    District 7-2A DII
    Hamlin 5-1 1-0 vs Roscoe (2-3)
    Albany 4-2 1-0 at Winters (2-4)
    Roscoe 2-3 1-0 at Hamlin (5-1)
    Miles 4-2 0-1 at Cross Plains (3-3)
    Cross Plains 3-3 0-1 vs Miles (4-2)
    Winters 2-4 0-1 vs Albany (4-2)
    District 10-2A DII
    Mart 5-1 3-0 vs Hubbard (1-5)
    Goldthwaite 4-2 3-0 at Bremond (4-2)
    Bremond 4-2 2-1 vs Goldthwaite (4-2)
    Wortham 3-3 1-2 vs Meridian (1-5)
    Chilton 2-4 1-2 at Frost (2-4)
    Frost 2-4 1-2 vs Chilton (2-4)
    Meridian 1-5 1-2 at Wortham (3-3)
    Hubbard 1-5 0-3 at Mart (5-1)
    District 14-2A DII
    Bracettville 4-2 3-0 at Junction (5-1)
    Junction 5-1 2-0 at Brackettville (4-2)
    La Pryor 4-3 2-1 OPEN
    Center Point 3-4 1-2 at Rocksprings (1-3)
    Sabinal 1-6 1-2 vs D'Hanis (1-4)
    Rocksprings 1-3 0-2 vs Center Point (3-4)
    D'Hanis 1-4 0-2 at Sabinal (1-6)
    District 4-1A DI
    Buena Vista 6-0 1-0 vs Rankin (3-3)
    Rankin 3-3 1-0 at Buena Vista (6-0)
    Marfa 2-4 0-0 vs Lenorah Grady (5-2)
    Lenorah Grady 5-2 0-1 at Marfa (2-4)
    Garden City 2-5 0-1 OPEN
    District 7-1A DI
    Hermleigh 5-1 1-0 vs Rotan (3-3)
    Westbrook 4-2 1-0 vs Ira (4-2)
    Ira 4-2 1-0 at Westbrook (4-2)
    Roby 3-3 0-1 vs Roscoe Highland (2-4)
    Rotan 3-3 0-1 at Hermleigh (5-1)
    Roscoe Highland 2-4 0-1 at Roby (3-3)
    District 8-1A DI
    Veribest 6-1 1-0 at Water Valley (4-2)
    Robert Lee 5-2 1-0 vs Paint Rock (0-6)
    Water Valley 4-2 0-0 vs Veribest (6-1)
    Irion County 2-5 0-1 OPEN
    Paint Rock 0-6 0-1 at Robert Lee (5-2)
    District 15-1A DI
    Menard 5-1-1 1-0 vs Medina (2-5)
    Medina 2-5 1-0 at Menard (5-1-1)
    Eden 4-2 0-0 vs Leaky (4-3)
    Leaky 4-3 0-1 at Eden (4-2)
    Nueces Canyon 1-6 0-1 OPEN
    District 6-1A DII
    Bronte 2-5 1-0 OPEN
    Blackwell 2-5 1-0 vs Loraine (3-4)
    Trent 3-3 0-0 vs Olfen (0-4)
    Loraine 3-4 0-1 at Blackwell (2-5)
    Olfen 0-4 0-1 at Trent (3-3)
    District 15-1A DII
    Richland Springs 6-0 1-0 OPEN
    Lohn 5-2 1-0 at Rochelle (2-3)
    Rochelle 2-3 0-0 vs Lohn (5-2)
    Brookesmith 3-3 0-1 at Valera Panther Creek (0-5)
    Valera Panther Creek 0-5 0-1 vs Brookesmith (3-3)

    High school football: Results from every San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas high school football game in Week 7

    High School football: Football Rewind: Grape Creek with upset win, Central drops controversial district opener

    Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

    This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: West Texas, Concho Valley, San Angelo area high school football Week 7 district standings

