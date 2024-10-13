Football Rewind: Grape Creek with upset win, Central drops controversial district opener

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

Week 6 of the Texas high school football season saw many local teams start their district schedules. That did not disappoint as this week’s slate had plenty of everything for local football fans, with big wins, lopsided outcomes and comeback victories littered throughout.

It was a positive week for many of the area’s teams, resulting in a 20-14 record — a slight step down from last week’s 9-7 record .

The season record sits at 113-111-1, producing a winning percentage of .502 as the area record crosses the .500 mark for the first time this season.

With many local squads pulling out big wins, here are highlights and observations from a few of the standout games from around the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas areas:

STANDOUT GAMES

Grape Creek 34, Coahoma 20

The Eagles (3-4, 1-0) had the win of the week with a double-digit win over the heavily-favored Bulldogs (4-2, 0-1) at home to start district play.

Coahoma came into the game with a 4-1 record and a 71-70 win over Littlefield — the highest-scoring game in the West Texas area this season. And Dave Campbell’s Texas football had Coahoma as 27-point favorites over Grape Creek.

Grape Creek was coming off an impressive win of its own, downing TLCA San Angelo 74-0 for the team’s third-highest point total in program history.

The two teams went back and forth for most of the game until an 8-yard rushing touchdown from Grape Creek gave the Eagles a 28-20 lead late in the third quarter.

After a long pass from Coahoma quarterback Boyd Cox to Jordan Gonzales put the Bulldogs deep in Grape Creek territory, the Eagles defense forced a fumble and kept Coahoma's explosive offense scoreless for the fourth quarter. They iced the game with an 8-yard touchdown with less than two minutes remaining for the 34-20 win.

Running back Sire Garcia led the way for Grape Creek’s offense with 26 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 5 yards and a touchdown. He also had nine tackles, two tackles for a loss and caused two fumbles on defense.

Freshman Anthony Saaverda was the second-leading rusher for the Eagles with 17 carries for 100 yards.

Grape Creek travels to Stanton (3-2, 0-0) next week and Coahoma visits No. 7 Wall (6-1, 1-0).

GAME STORY: Aaron Segura, Sonora offense light up the scoreboard in district battle against Forsan

More: 'What sports are about,' Forsan's Kyndall Pritchard honored by Sonora volleyball team

Reagan County 44, Ozona 28

The Owls (5-1, 1-0) ran through the Lions (4-2, 0-1) with 247 yards and four touchdowns rushing and came out on top in the battle of two 4-1 teams in District 3-2A Division I.

Despite the game being moved to a Thursday because of a referee shortage, Reagan County bounced back after a tough loss to Iraan before its open week.

Ozona led 20-14 in the second quarter. However, Reagan County went on to outscore it 30-8 and forced two turnovers including a pick-six from Alfred Hildago.

Standout senior running back Chris Johnson led the way for the Owls offense with 13 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

Quarterback Jarrett Brown had an efficient outing completing 10 of 14 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, adding 19 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Kason Brown led the way for the Owls passing attack with three receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. The standout wide receiver who transitioned from quarterback earlier this season, snagged his third NCAA DI offer earlier this week.

Reagan County hosts Christoval (2-4, 1-0) next week and the Lions host Sonora (4-2, 1-0)

Menard 44, Leaky 36

The Yellowjackets (5-1-1, 1-0) came into Friday’s matchup against Leaky (4-3) as two-score underdogs.

Menard took an early 8-0 lead and never trailed, answering every Eagle score.

A fourth-quarter Yellowjacket interception with four minutes left led to the finishing blow score as Menard took a 44-30 lead.

Leaky scored another touchdown with less than a minute remaining but it was too little too late.

Menard hosts Medina (2-5, 1-0) next week and Leaky travels to Eden (4-2, 0-0).

SAN ANGELO ISD

Midland Legacy 42, San Angelo Central 36

The Bobcats (3-3, 0-1) fought tooth and nail in the second half of their 42-36 loss to Midland Legacy (2-4, 1-0), but ultimately fell after penalties took three scores off the board for Central.

The defending district champion Rebels took advantage of early Bobcat mistakes taking a 35-16 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Central outscored Midland Legacy 20-8 and fell just one score short of a massive upset on the road.

However, a block in the back penalty on a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown from Gabriel Davis, a holding call on a Christian “Squeaky” English 75-yard touchdown scramble and an illegal block below the waist on a touchdown pass from English to tight end Castner Stribling wiped out three scores for Central in the second half.

English finished the game completing 16 of 31 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, adding a season-high 11 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

Wide receiver Gavin Johnson had his best game of the season hauling in five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown, including a 75-yard catch and run score.

San Angelo Central is back at home next week for its district home opener against undefeated (6-0, 1-0) Odessa Permian and Midland Legacy hosts Wolfforth Frenship (5-1, 1-0).

Lake View 43, Brownfield 6

The Chiefs (2-5) flipped the script on last week’s loss boat racing Brownfield (0-6) in a 43-6 win on homecoming night.

Standout quarterback Chris Alvizo had arguably his best performance of the season completing 16 of 19 passes for 277 yards and five touchdowns, adding 10 carries for 10 yards and a touchdown rushing.

Alvizo completed passes to eight different receivers with four catching touchdowns. Braylon White was the leading receiver hauling in seven receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Lake View’s Francisco Ramirez had two catches for 69 yards and a touchdown and Christopher Rodella had three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown receiving, including a 62-yard touchdown reception — the game's longest play from scrimmage.

With the win, Lake View snapped a three-game skid and then hosts Pecos (2-5) for its first district bout after an open week. Brownfield has an open week before starting district play on Oct. 25 against Denver City (0-7).

MORE SCORES: Results from every San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas high school football game in Week 7

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Football Rewind: Grape Creek with upset win, Central drops controversial district opener