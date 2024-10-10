Open in App
    • GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

    Picks for Week 7 high school football games in San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas

    By Paul Witwer, San Angelo Standard-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuSZc_0w1OTkbQ00

    The Week 6 slate of high school football games had far fewer games than a normal week as most teams had open weeks ahead of district schedules. The open week gave teams a tune-up opportunity while getting much-needed rest ahead of grueling district matchups.

    The open week was also a breath of fresh air for the Standard-Times picks.

    We correctly predicted 16 of 17 games in Week 6, which comes out to 94% — an almost 30% increase from last week’s picks.

    Dave Campbell’s Texas Football was just behind the Standard-Times, correctly predicting 15 of 17 in Week 6.

    In this series, we will compare our picks to DCTF’s computer-generated selections for games in the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas areas. Then, at the end of the season, we will compare our pick percentage head-to-head with DCTF and see who was more accurate.

    After five weeks, the Standard-Times and DCTF are tied at 76% picking the same games.

    Here are the picks for Week 7 of high school football in the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas areas.

    TOUGHEST TO CALL

    San Saba at Johnson City; Pick: San Saba by 1

    Ozona at Reagan County; Pick: Ozona by 3

    Forsan at Sonora; Pick: Sonora by 6

    Miles at Albany; Pick: Miles by 1

    Garden City at Rankin; Pick: Garden City by 2

    The Rest

    Interclass

    NON-DISTRICT

    Brownfield at Lake View

    Kermit at Big Spring

    Class 6A

    DISTRICT 2-6A

    San Angelo Central at Midland Legacy

    CLASS 3A

    DISTRICT 3-3A DI

    TLCA San Angelo at Sweetwater

    DISTRICT 4-3A DII

    Wall at Merkel

    Coahoma at Grape Creek

    DISTRICT 5-3A DII

    Brady at Dublin

    Class 2A

    DISTRICT 3-2A DI

    Colorado at Christoval

    DISTRICT 5-2A DI

    Ballinger at Bangs

    DISTRICT 14-2A DI

    Harper at Holland

    Thorndale at Mason

    DISTRICT 4-2A DII

    Sterling City at Van Horn

    Eldorado at Iraan

    Hamlin at Winters

    DISTRICT 10-2A DII

    Frost at Goldthwaite

    DISTRICT 14-2A DII

    Junction at Center Point

    Class 1A

    DISTRICT 7-1A DI

    Westbrook at Rotan

    DISTRICT 8-1A DI

    Irion County at Robert Lee

    Paint Rock at Veribest

    DISTRICT 15-1A DI

    Menard at Leakey

    DISTRICT 6-1A DII

    Olfen at Blackwell

    Bronte at Loraine

    DISTRICT 15-1A DII

    Richland Springs at Brookesmith

    Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

    This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Picks for Week 7 high school football games in San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas

