Picks for Week 7 high school football games in San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas

The Week 6 slate of high school football games had far fewer games than a normal week as most teams had open weeks ahead of district schedules. The open week gave teams a tune-up opportunity while getting much-needed rest ahead of grueling district matchups.

The open week was also a breath of fresh air for the Standard-Times picks.

We correctly predicted 16 of 17 games in Week 6, which comes out to 94% — an almost 30% increase from last week’s picks.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football was just behind the Standard-Times, correctly predicting 15 of 17 in Week 6.

In this series, we will compare our picks to DCTF’s computer-generated selections for games in the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas areas. Then, at the end of the season, we will compare our pick percentage head-to-head with DCTF and see who was more accurate.

After five weeks, the Standard-Times and DCTF are tied at 76% picking the same games.

Here are the picks for Week 7 of high school football in the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas areas.

TOUGHEST TO CALL

San Saba at Johnson City; Pick: San Saba by 1

Ozona at Reagan County; Pick: Ozona by 3

Forsan at Sonora; Pick: Sonora by 6

Miles at Albany; Pick: Miles by 1

Garden City at Rankin; Pick: Garden City by 2

The Rest

Interclass

NON-DISTRICT

Brownfield at Lake View

Kermit at Big Spring

Class 6A

DISTRICT 2-6A

San Angelo Central at Midland Legacy

CLASS 3A

DISTRICT 3-3A DI

TLCA San Angelo at Sweetwater

DISTRICT 4-3A DII

Wall at Merkel

Coahoma at Grape Creek

DISTRICT 5-3A DII

Brady at Dublin

Class 2A

DISTRICT 3-2A DI

Colorado at Christoval

DISTRICT 5-2A DI

Ballinger at Bangs

DISTRICT 14-2A DI

Harper at Holland

Thorndale at Mason

DISTRICT 4-2A DII

Sterling City at Van Horn

Eldorado at Iraan

Hamlin at Winters

DISTRICT 10-2A DII

Frost at Goldthwaite

DISTRICT 14-2A DII

Junction at Center Point

Class 1A

DISTRICT 7-1A DI

Westbrook at Rotan

DISTRICT 8-1A DI

Irion County at Robert Lee

Paint Rock at Veribest

DISTRICT 15-1A DI

Menard at Leakey

DISTRICT 6-1A DII

Olfen at Blackwell

Bronte at Loraine

DISTRICT 15-1A DII

Richland Springs at Brookesmith

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Picks for Week 7 high school football games in San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas