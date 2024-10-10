Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

    Week 7 West Texas-area high school football live updates: Scoreboard, predictions, rankings

    By Paul Witwer, San Angelo Standard-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bt4y8_0w1OTdQL00

    Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

    The West Texas high school football season is well underway.

    This page will be your hub for all local high school teams in the West Texas area during Week 7 action. The live scoreboard will have updated scores for high school games all weekend. Listed below are links to see predictions, rankings and players to watch.

    EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaching staffs, please send all stats and final scores to sports@ gosanangelo.com

    Week 6 schedule

    More: West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football Week 7 schedules

    Power rankings

    More: The top teams in the area stand pat in the Week 6 Standard-Times football power rankings

    Game predictions

    More: Game of the Week: Albany, Miles football look to open district play with a dogfight

    More: Picks for Week 7 high school football games in San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas

    P[layers to watch

    More: Six-TD game for Coahoma highlights Week 6 West Texas football top performers list

    Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

    This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Week 7 West Texas-area high school football live updates: Scoreboard, predictions, rankings

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Golden Corral in Florida Closed Again Following State Inspection – Second Time This Year
    Akeena4 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily14 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA24 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy