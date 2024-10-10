Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

The West Texas high school football season is well underway.

This page will be your hub for all local high school teams in the West Texas area during Week 7 action. The live scoreboard will have updated scores for high school games all weekend. Listed below are links to see predictions, rankings and players to watch.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaching staffs, please send all stats and final scores to sports@ gosanangelo.com

Week 6 schedule

More: West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football Week 7 schedules

Power rankings

More: The top teams in the area stand pat in the Week 6 Standard-Times football power rankings

Game predictions

More: Game of the Week: Albany, Miles football look to open district play with a dogfight

More: Picks for Week 7 high school football games in San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas

P[layers to watch

More: Six-TD game for Coahoma highlights Week 6 West Texas football top performers list

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Week 7 West Texas-area high school football live updates: Scoreboard, predictions, rankings