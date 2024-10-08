Open in App
    Fan Poll: Who should be the Standard-Times Athlete of the Week?

    By Paul Witwer, San Angelo Standard-Times,

    2 days ago

    Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

    Most high school football programs start district schedules this week, while volleyball teams see a clearer postseason picture as the districts rounds into form. With the continuing high school sports season, several standouts were nominated for the Standard-Times Athlete of the Week.

    How to nominate

    Nominations for next week's award are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at sports@gosanangelo.com or by messaging the Standard-Times on X (formerly known as Twitter) @sast_sports.

    Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will start Tuesday and close at noon Friday. The winners will be announced after.

    Athletes who win Athlete of the Week can not win the award twice for the same sport. An athlete can be nominated in a different sport, but can't win the award more than three times in a school year.

    Do not send votes through email as they will not be accepted. Only nominations are accepted through email.

    This week's nominees

    Chasen Doyal, Junction football: He completed 5 of 8 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns, adding two carries for 79 yards and a touchdown rushing in a win over Rocksprings.

    Landon Lacy, Water Valley football: He completed 5 of 9 passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns, six carries for 71 yards and a touchdown rushing and one reception for 30 yards and a touchdown in a win over Rankin.

    Jezabel Pasillas, Sonora volleyball: She had 16 kills, two aces, two blocks, 23 digs and 13 assists in a win over Buena Vista.

    Brenner Sherwood, Robert Lee football: He completed 8 of 11 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, adding 10 carries for 164 yards and three touchdowns rushing in a win over Bronte.

    Emilee Sikora, Central volleyball: She had 13 kills, three blocks and nine digs in a win against Odessa Permian.

    Hunter Tucker, Veribest football: He had six carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns rushing. He had five tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense in a win over Nueces Canyon.

    Jaidyn Vineyard, Coahoma football: He had 29 carries for 373 yards and six touchdowns rushing, adding two receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in a win over Littlefield.

    Charley Jo Wilson, Sterling City volleyball: She had 17 kills, 19 assists, 11 digs and one block in a loss to Miles.

    VOTE HERE

    Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

