    West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football Week 7 schedules

    By Paul Witwer, San Angelo Standard-Times,

    2 days ago

    Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

    Many teams start their district schedules across the West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo areas this week. As local teams begin fighting for playoff seeding, there will be no shortage of great high school football games as the year continues.

    Here are the games played by the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area schools in Week 7:

    Friday, Oct. 11

    NON-DISTRICT

    Interclass

    Brownfield at Lake View, 7 p.m.

    Kermit at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

    Class 1A

    Garden City at Rankin, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-6A

    San Angelo Central at Midland Legacy, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 3-3A DI

    TLCA San Angelo at Sweetwater, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 4-3A DII

    Wall at Merkel, 7 p.m.

    Coahoma at Grape Creek, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 5-3A DII

    Brady at Dublin, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 3-2A DI

    Colorado at Christoval, 7 p.m.

    Forsan at Sonora, 7 p.m.

    Ozona at Reagan County, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 5-2A

    Ballinger at Bangs, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 14-2A

    Harper at Holland, 7 p.m.

    San Saba at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

    Thorndale at Mason, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 4-2A DII

    Sterling City at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.

    Eldorado at Iraan, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 7-2A DII

    Miles at Albany, 7 p.m.

    Hamlin at Winters, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 10-2A DII

    Frost at Goldthwaite, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 14-2A DII

    Junction at Center Point, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 7-1A DI

    Westbrook at Rotan, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 8-1A DI

    Irion County at Robert Lee, 7:30 p.m.

    Paint Rock at Veribest, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 15-1A DI

    Menard at Leakey, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 6-1A DII

    Olfen at Blackwell, 7:30 p.m.

    Bronte at Loraine, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 15-2A DII

    Richland Springs at Brookesmith, 7:30 p.m.

    Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

    This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football Week 7 schedules

