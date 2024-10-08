West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football Week 7 schedules

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

Many teams start their district schedules across the West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo areas this week. As local teams begin fighting for playoff seeding, there will be no shortage of great high school football games as the year continues.

Here are the games played by the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area schools in Week 7:

Friday, Oct. 11

NON-DISTRICT

Interclass

Brownfield at Lake View, 7 p.m.

Kermit at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Garden City at Rankin, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 2-6A

San Angelo Central at Midland Legacy, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-3A DI

TLCA San Angelo at Sweetwater, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-3A DII

Wall at Merkel, 7 p.m.

Coahoma at Grape Creek, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-3A DII

Brady at Dublin, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-2A DI

Colorado at Christoval, 7 p.m.

Forsan at Sonora, 7 p.m.

Ozona at Reagan County, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-2A

Ballinger at Bangs, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-2A

Harper at Holland, 7 p.m.

San Saba at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Thorndale at Mason, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-2A DII

Sterling City at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.

Eldorado at Iraan, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-2A DII

Miles at Albany, 7 p.m.

Hamlin at Winters, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 10-2A DII

Frost at Goldthwaite, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-2A DII

Junction at Center Point, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-1A DI

Westbrook at Rotan, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 8-1A DI

Irion County at Robert Lee, 7:30 p.m.

Paint Rock at Veribest, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-1A DI

Menard at Leakey, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 6-1A DII

Olfen at Blackwell, 7:30 p.m.

Bronte at Loraine, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-2A DII

Richland Springs at Brookesmith, 7:30 p.m.

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: West Texas, Concho Valley and San Angelo area high school football Week 7 schedules