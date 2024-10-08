Open in App
    Fan Poll: Who is the West Texas high school football Midseason MVP?

    By Paul Witwer, San Angelo Standard-Times,

    2 days ago

    Week 6 of the Texas high school football season concluded Friday, which means we are officially through the midpoint of the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas high school football season.

    That means it is time for fans like you to vote for the West Texas 2024 Midseason Player of the Year.

    For this fan poll, the Standard-Times selected some of the area's top performers from Class 6A football to Class 1A six-man football teams.

    The poll will run from Tuesday to Friday at noon and the winner will be announced shortly after.

    Nominee's

    Kam Aguero, sr., Sonora

    Chris Alvizo, soph., Lake View

    Jarrett Brown, sr., Reagan County

    Aiden Cardwell, sr., Junction

    Preston Dehlinger, sr., Garden City

    Cooper Ellison, sr., Miles

    Christian "Squeaky" English, sr., San Angelo Central

    Sire Garcia, jr., Grape Creek

    Grayson Jeffrey, sr., Westbrook

    Landon Lacy, jr., Water Valley

    Bryce Martin, jr., Veribest

    Johnny Menefield, sr., Brady

    Aiden Pena, jr., Ballinger

    Reid Robertson, jr., Wall

    Sutton Silerio, sr., Mason

    Brenner Sherwood, sr., Robert Lee

    Luke Tharp, soph., San Saba

    Seth Turner, sr., Sterling City

    Christian Villarreal, jr., Ozona

    Jaidyn Vineyard, sr., Coahoma

    Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

    This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Fan Poll: Who is the West Texas high school football Midseason MVP?

