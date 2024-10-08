Fan Poll: Who is the West Texas high school football Midseason MVP?

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

Week 6 of the Texas high school football season concluded Friday, which means we are officially through the midpoint of the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas high school football season.

That means it is time for fans like you to vote for the West Texas 2024 Midseason Player of the Year.

For this fan poll, the Standard-Times selected some of the area's top performers from Class 6A football to Class 1A six-man football teams.

The poll will run from Tuesday to Friday at noon and the winner will be announced shortly after.

Nominee's

Kam Aguero, sr., Sonora

Chris Alvizo, soph., Lake View

Jarrett Brown, sr., Reagan County

Aiden Cardwell, sr., Junction

Preston Dehlinger, sr., Garden City

Cooper Ellison, sr., Miles

Christian "Squeaky" English, sr., San Angelo Central

Sire Garcia, jr., Grape Creek

Grayson Jeffrey, sr., Westbrook

Landon Lacy, jr., Water Valley

Bryce Martin, jr., Veribest

Johnny Menefield, sr., Brady

Aiden Pena, jr., Ballinger

Reid Robertson, jr., Wall

Sutton Silerio, sr., Mason

Brenner Sherwood, sr., Robert Lee

Luke Tharp, soph., San Saba

Seth Turner, sr., Sterling City

Christian Villarreal, jr., Ozona

Jaidyn Vineyard, sr., Coahoma

