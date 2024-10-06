San Angelo Football Rewind: Coahoma, Littlefield ends in high-scoring thriller

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

Week 6 of the Texas high school football season saw a lot of open weeks from local San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas programs. Still, this week’s slate had plenty of everything of excitement for local football fans, with big wins, lopsided outcomes and comeback victories littered throughout.

It was generally a positive week for teams, resulting in a 9-7 record – a step up from last week’s 17-18 record .

The season record sits at 93-97-1, producing a winning percentage of .486 as the area record inches closer to the .500 mark.

With many local squads pulling out big wins ahead of their district schedules, here are highlights and observations from a few of the standout games from around the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas areas:

STANDOUT GAMES

Coahoma 71, Littlefield 70

Coahoma (4-1) holds on for a 71-70 win over former district rival Littlefield (4-2) in what will likely go down as this year’s highest-scoring game in our coverage area.

It was a nip-and-tuck game until the Wildcats took a 35-21 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs flipped the script, though, taking a 56-41 lead early in the fourth quarter. Coahoma took its final lead on a 60-yard touchdown run from Jaidyn Vineyard and a successful two-point conversion to go up 71-64.

Littlefield marched down the field in less than a minute, scoring a touchdown with 26 seconds left.

In a game featuring two high-powered offenses, Coahoma got the one stop they needed to keep Littlefield out of the endzone on its two-point conversion for the 71-70 win.

The Bulldogs finished the game turnover-free, compiled 699 yards of total offense and only punted twice.

Running back Jaidyn Vineyard had his best game of the year with 39 carries for 373 yards and six touchdowns.

More: No. 7 Wall football team's fast start covers up late mistakes against Idalou

More: Results from every San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas high school football game in Week 6

Boyd Cox was mistake-free, completing 17 of 25 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns, with 10 receptions going to tight end Landon Wells for 124 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs open up district play next week as they travel to Grape Creek (2-4), while Littlefield hosts Slaton (5-1) for its first district bout.

Grape Creek 74, TLCA San Angelo 0

The Eagles (2-4) trounced former district rival TLCA San Angelo (0-5) on their homecoming night 74-0. Friday’s 74 points were the third-highest mark in the Eagles history, nearly eclipsing the 78 points they scored against Coahoma in 2016.

It was a virtually flawless performance from Grape Creek’s offense as it put up 430 total yards and nine touchdowns.

The Grape Creek defense was also stout, holding TLCA San Angelo to nine yards rushing and hauling in four interceptions.

Standout running back Sire Garcia led the way with six carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns rushing while completing 2 of 2 passes for 31 yards.

Grape Creeks hosts Coahoma next week for its first district game, while TLCA San Angelo travels to Sweetwater in its first District 3-3A Division I game.

Water Valley 59, Rankin 14

The Wildcats (4-2) earned back-to-back road wins beating Rankin (2-3) 59-14 on Friday.

It was an all-around offensive performance from Water Valley as they put up 342 yards and eight touchdowns against a feisty Red Devils squad.

Anthony Quintana led the way in the ground game with 15 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns, while emerging passer Landon Lacy completed 5-of-9 passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats put together a clean performance without a turnover and went 6-for-6 on fourth down.

Water Valley has an open week before hosting Veribest (5-1) to open District 8-1A DI play. Rankin begins its district schedule next Friday hosting Garden City (2-3).

SAN ANGELO ISD

Burnet 57, Lake View 14

In the first matchup between the Chiefs (1-5) and Bulldogs (4-2), Burnet ran away with 364 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in a 57-14 win on Friday.

Burnet running back Josiah Coronado led the way with 17 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Lake View’s 14 points on offense were the lowest total this season, while the 57 points was the highest the Chiefs allowed.

The Chiefs struggled to get the ground game going this week, while sophomore quarterback Chris Alvizo put together a solid performance completing 15 of 21 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

Both standout Lake View receivers Braylon White and Francisco Ramirez eclipsed 100 yards. Ramirez finished with a team-high seven receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Lake View is finally back home after a three-week road trip and hosts Brownfield (0-6). Burnet opens District 4-4A DI play next week as they travel to Marble Falls (2-4).

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo Football Rewind: Coahoma, Littlefield ends in high-scoring thriller