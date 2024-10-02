Ozona, Brady football jump in the Week 5 Standard-Times football power rankings

Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

Heading into Week 6 we have a lot of information on the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area teams. By this point in the season, the teams at the top of the list stand firm, continuing dominant performances to justify their ranking.

Some quick ground rules. The Standard-Times' Top 10 is a subjective list. Obviously, the chances of a 2A team beating a 6A team are unlikely. And 1A plays an entirely different game.

This list represents the expectations of these teams, reflecting how they rank in district, region and state.

Here are the top teams in West Texas after Week 6 of the 2024 season.

1. Richland Springs (5-0)

Last week: No. 1; W, 48-0 vs. Giddings Lone Star Southeast

This week: OPEN

The Coyotes continued their tear through the non-district part of the schedule. Richland Springs is second overall in six-man football holding its opponents to 4.4 points per game. Last week they put up 70 points against Burkeville without throwing a pass. This week, they got it done through the air with Billy Perry completing 8 of 10 passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

2. Wall (4-1)

Last week: No. 2; W, 42-21 vs. Sweetwater

This week: vs. Idalou (4-1)

Wall trailed 21-6 late in the second quarter, scoring a touchdown with three seconds left in the first half and cutting into the lead 21-12. The Hawks then scored 30 unanswered points in the second half to take down another preseason top-25 team. Quarterback Landon York put together his highest passing total this season with 321 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Mason (4-1)

Last week: No. 3; W, 53-13 vs. Christoval

This week: OPEN

The Punchers added their fourth-straight win with 37 rushing attempts for 307 yards and six touchdowns. Silerio led the way with 13 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Since their Week 1 loss to Wall, Mason held its opponents to 12.5 points per game while averaging 47.3 points on offense during the same time span.

4. Brady (4-1)

Last week: No. 8; W, 42-28 vs. Ingram Moore

This week: OPEN

The Bulldogs’ backfield duo of Ashton Taylor and Johnny Menefield combined for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns through their first five games. Coach Jaron Roberts and the Brady coaching staff make no qualms about their team’s identity. They like to run the football. The defense has two shutout performances this season and is holding opponents to 24 points per game.

5. Ozona (4-1)

Last week: No. 9; W, 34-28 vs. Miles

This week: OPEN

In the past two weeks, Ozona knocked off two undefeated squads, most recently beating state-ranked Miles 34-28 at home. The Lions came back from double digits twice and outscored the Bulldogs 18-0 in the fourth quarter. The area’s leading rusher, Christian Villarreal, put together another dominant performance with 23 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

6. Miles (4-1)

Last week: No. 4; L, 34-28 vs. Ozona

This week: OPEN

The Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season in a thriller at Ozona last Friday. Before the 34-24 loss, Miles did not give up more than 20 points and opponents averaged 10.8 points per game. Despite missing their leading rusher, running back Jaylen Torres put together a solid game with 110 yards on the ground. Quarterback Liam Yancy and wide receiver Cooper Ellison continued their hot streak connecting for 235 yards and four touchdowns.

7. Junction (3-1)

Last week: No. 6; OPEN

This week: vs. Rocksprings (1-3)

Unfortunately, the Eagles get bumped down a spot in this week’s power rankings, despite coming off an open week. Junction opens district play this week with a matchup against Rocksprings at home.

8. Sonora (3-2)

Last week: No. 10; W, 40-14 vs. McCamey

This week: OPEN

After a tough Week 2 loss to Johnson City, the Broncos rattled off three straight wins, holding opponents to an average of 7.3 points. In four starts, sophomore quarterback Aaron Segura put up 1,367 yards and 12 touchdowns passing, while the Broncos work out a ground game. Senior wide receiver Kam Aguero continues his impressive season capped off by his best performance this season catching eight passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5.

9. Westbrook (2-2)

Last week: No. 5; L, 42-36 vs. Buena Vista

This week: vs. Garden City (2-3)

Coming off an early open week, the Wildcats had a tough outing against the No. 5 Longhorns. Grayson Jeffrey continued his hot start to the season with 105 yards passing and 151 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, giving him a team-high 836 total yards this season. They have an opportunity to bounce back this week against Garden City, coming off a three-game skid.

10. Coahoma (3-1)

Last week: No. 7; L, 51-40 vs. Wink

This week: vs. Littlefield (4-1)

The Bulldogs suffered their first loss to Class 2A No. 7 Wink, coming off an early open week. They have another challenge this week as former district rival Littlefield comes to town. The Wildcats average 45.4 points per game on offense while only giving up 18 points per game defensively. Coahoma’s all-time leading passer, Boyd Cox, continued his strong start to the season and has 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns passing on the season.

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

