Christian Villarreal, Michael Daniels aid Ozona football in battle against No. 8 Miles

OZONA – The Ozona football team overcame two double-digit deficits, scoring 18 unanswered in the fourth quarter in its 34-28 win over Class 2A Division II No. 8 Miles at Lions Stadium on Friday.

The Lions (4-1) knew they had a big challenge ahead of their homecoming game against the undefeated Bulldogs (4-1). Miles spoiled Ozona’s homecoming night winning a tight race 71-68 in West Texas’ highest-scoring 11-man game last season.

After the Bulldogs went up two quick scores, the Lions knew they needed to put up points if they wanted to keep up.

“Something we always talk about is that we never count ourselves out,” Lions coach Jaryd Taylor said. “We always preach that we’re going to battle until the end no matter what’s going on.”

“One of the mantras that we have this year is that we’re going to battle with and for each other to the very end.”

And battle they did.

How it happened

The Lions tied the score at 14-14 with the first possession of the third quarter with a touchdown pass from quarterback Hudson Fowler to wide receiver Rielee Barrera.

The battle-tested Bulldogs did not lie down, though, retaking the lead with a 75-yard touchdown bomb from quarterback Liam Yancy to wide receiver Cooper Ellison.

Yancy and Ellison brought the game back to a two-score lead after connecting on an 18-yard touchdown in the back left corner of the endzone.

“We’re never going to give up no matter what the scenario is,” Ozona wide receiver and linebacker Michael Daniels said. “No matter how many points we’re down, there’s always opportunities to come back.”

The Lions took advantage of every opportunity in the fourth quarter.

Two explosive touchdown passes from Fowler tied the game 28-28 with under five minutes left. This time, the Lions did not let the Bulldogs respond, forcing their offense to punt deep in its territory.

In a game dominated by explosive plays from skill players, it was Ozona nose guard Rowdy O’bryant who made the play of the game, blocking the Bulldogs' punt attempt and setting up the Lions' offense inside the 10-yard line.

The Lions scored on a 7-yard touchdown run from the area’s leading rusher Christian Villarreal for their first lead with just under three minutes in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got down the field in a hurry but stalled on the Lions' 30-yard as the defense forced a long fourth down attempt.

Yancy tried to zip a pass in between two defenders, but Ozona’s Daniels – coming from the opposite hash – intercepted the ball, ending the game.

“I was actually giving (Daniels) a hard time because he dropped our onside kick that we almost executed to perfection and he dropped an interception earlier in the game,” Taylor said. “But then when it mattered most, he stepped up, and that’s just the type of player he is. He’s always making a play for us.”

Friday's win over Miles marked back-to-back games Ozona trailed in the fourth quarter only to comeback for the win against an undefeated team. The Lions nearly did the same thing in its only loss to Brady in Week 3, but failed to convert a 2-point play to tie the game on the final possession.

What’s next?

The Lions and Bulldogs finished non-district play on Friday and have open weeks. The Lions then open district play at Reagan County on Friday, Oct. 11. The Bulldogs also begin their district schedule on the road against back-to-back state champions No. 5 Albany on Friday, Oct. 11.

NON-DISTRICT

Ozona 32, No. 8 Miles 28

Ozona 0 7 7 18 – 32

Miles 7 7 14 0 – 28

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

M – Cooper Ellison 15 pass from Liam Yancy (kick good), 5:51

Second quarter

M – Cooper Ellison 12 pass from Liam Yancy (kick good), 8:31

O – Christian Villarreal 71 run (PAT good), 5:50

Third quarter

M – Cooper Ellison 75 pass from Liam Yancy (kick good), 4:36

M – Cooper Ellison 18 pass from Liam Yancy (kick good), 0:58

Fourth quarter

O – Exander Whitby 18 pass from Hudson Fowler (kick no good), 10:00

O – Andres Quiroz 40 pass from Hudson Fowler (Christian Villarreal conversion), 4:57

O – Christian Villarreal 7 run (conversion failed), 2:59

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

