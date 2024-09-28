Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

Week 5 of the Texas high school football season brought more exciting matchups, upsets and big wins.

Here are the results from games played by the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area schools in Week 5:

Week 5 Results

Friday, Sept. 30

District 10-2A DII

Goldthwaite 41, Chilton 0

Non-District

San Angelo Central 37, Waco 6

Levelland 44, Lake View 26

Big Spring 43, Snyder 36

Wall 42, Sweetwater 21

Tahoka 35, Grape Creek 14

Brady 42, Ingram Moore 28

Wink 51, Coahoma 40

Mason 53, Christoval 13

Eldorado 30, Harper 13

Ropes 44, Forsan 0

Stanton 25, Ballinger 21

Ozona 34, Miles 28

Iraan 34, Reagan County 28

Sonora 40, McCamey 14

Cross Plains 42, Sterling City 18

Colorado 37, Bangs 36

Hamilton 40, San Saba 21

Winters 58, TLCA Abilene 18

Eden 51, Bronte 38

Trinity Midland 48, Garden City 18

Klondike 53, Irion County 6

Robert Lee 78, Sands 74

Veribest 68, Medina 22

Water Valley 73, Rochelle 28

Highland 66, Blackwell 44

Menard 45, Paint Rock 0

Buena Vista 42, Westbrook 36

Richland Springs 48, Giddings Lone Star Southeast 0

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Results from every San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas high school football game in Week 5