Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

    Results from every San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas high school football game in Week 5

    By Paul Witwer, San Angelo Standard-Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3OeF_0vmuBulN00

    Please consider a subscription . Much of the 2024-25 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

    Week 5 of the Texas high school football season brought more exciting matchups, upsets and big wins.

    Here are the results from games played by the San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas area schools in Week 5:

    Week 5 Results

    Friday, Sept. 30

    District 10-2A DII

    Goldthwaite 41, Chilton 0

    Non-District

    San Angelo Central 37, Waco 6

    Levelland 44, Lake View 26

    Big Spring 43, Snyder 36

    Wall 42, Sweetwater 21

    Tahoka 35, Grape Creek 14

    Brady 42, Ingram Moore 28

    Wink 51, Coahoma 40

    Mason 53, Christoval 13

    Eldorado 30, Harper 13

    Ropes 44, Forsan 0

    Stanton 25, Ballinger 21

    Ozona 34, Miles 28

    Iraan 34, Reagan County 28

    Sonora 40, McCamey 14

    Cross Plains 42, Sterling City 18

    Colorado 37, Bangs 36

    Hamilton 40, San Saba 21

    Winters 58, TLCA Abilene 18

    Eden 51, Bronte 38

    Trinity Midland 48, Garden City 18

    Klondike 53, Irion County 6

    Robert Lee 78, Sands 74

    Veribest 68, Medina 22

    Water Valley 73, Rochelle 28

    Highland 66, Blackwell 44

    Menard 45, Paint Rock 0

    Buena Vista 42, Westbrook 36

    Richland Springs 48, Giddings Lone Star Southeast 0

    Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com . Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer .

    This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Results from every San Angelo, Concho Valley and West Texas high school football game in Week 5

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Minnesota man shot co-worker dead in parking lot after she ‘repeatedly rebuffed' his advances
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Texas trucking company owner sentenced to 25 years for using semis to smuggle drugs to Chicago
    CDLLife4 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Opinion: In 2020, Trump complained the election was rigged. This time, he’s doing the rigging.
    The Hill5 days ago
    A Monster Meltdown In Texas at “Rednecks With Paychecks”
    kfdi.com2 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Scoop: Rep. Elissa Slotkin warns Harris is "underwater" in Michigan
    Axios1 day ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy