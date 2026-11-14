Gorham’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to convenience food and senior care. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Renaissance On Peachtree (Senior Lifestyle)

Renaissance On Peachtree (Senior Lifestyle) Location: Gorham, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the kitchen in a skilled nursing setting—serving meals, helping with special diets, stocking, and keeping dining areas clean and safe. Good fit if you’re entry-level, like working with seniors, and want access to health, dental, vision, retirement, disability, PTO, and DailyPay (for eligible team members).

Employer: Nouria

Location: Gorham, ME

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $17.00/hour

Work in a busy convenience store food station—make fresh, made-to-order items, keep coffee and grab-and-go stocked, run the register, and keep things clean. Comes with potential medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, life and disability coverage, tuition help, and more for eligible staff.

Employer: Sodexo at University of Southern Maine – Gorham

at Location: Gorham, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.00/hour

Keep the campus kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, cleaning food areas, taking out trash, and restocking supplies. Offers a flexible, supportive environment, plus PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), discounts, and possible free shift meals and uniforms depending on the site.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.