🔧 Multiple Night Shift Groundsperson Jobs in Gore, Oklahoma

Gore’s plants are busy, and they’re hiring for night shift help to keep things running smooth and safe. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind the outdoors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: APAC Central (a CRH company)

APAC Central (a company) Location: Gore, OK

Type: Full-time , night shift

, night shift Pay: $18–$21/hour, plus $1,500 sign-on bonus

Work as a Lube Technician / Ground Person keeping plant equipment greased, clean, and running right. You’ll do inspections, basic maintenance, operate a skid steer, and help with general plant cleanup. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement savings, and room to grow inside a large construction materials company.

Note: The two other links provided are the same role with CRH/APAC Central in Gore, just posted under different job IDs. The listing above covers this opportunity.

If night shifts, steady hours, and learning maintenance skills sound good, click through, read the full posting, and apply online.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.