Goose Creek has a nice mix of steady customer service jobs right now, from gyms to grocery and shipping. Good options here if you like helping people and want reliable hours close to home.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Location: Goose Creek, SC

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about greeting members, answering questions, handling memberships, and keeping the gym clean and safe during overnight hours. Comes with medical, dental, vision (for eligible full-time roles), 401(k), paid time off, tuition help, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: The UPS Store 7917

Location: Goose Creek, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Help customers with shipping, packing, printing, and mailbox services while keeping the store tidy and organized. Good fit if you want flexible hours, hands-on training, and employee discounts on shipping and printing.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 142 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting title; role labeled PT (part-time)

Listed as in posting title; role labeled (part-time) Salary: Not listed

Work in the perishable department stocking frozen and dairy items, rotating product, and helping customers. This is a good pick if you like steady grocery work, staying active on your feet, and learning store operations.

Employer: State Farm (Local Agent Office)

Location: Goose Creek, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a local State Farm agency by answering questions, updating policies, and helping with claims. Offers paid time off, training and development, bonuses, 401(k), employee discounts, and room to grow, especially if you’re interested in insurance sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and schedule options are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.