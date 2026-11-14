City of Goose Creek Recreation will hold pop-up youth basketball clinics at the Goose Creek Recreation Complex on Monday, November 16 for ages 7–15, led by former All-State and All-American player Stephanie Stoglin-Reed of The Real Trophy Case. Sessions run 5:45–6:45 PM (ages 7–9), 6:45–7:45 PM (ages 10–12), and 7:45–8:45 PM (ages 13–15), with fees of $45 for residents and $70 for non-residents. Register online through RecDesk: https://cityofgoosecreek.recdesk.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Goose Creek Recreation