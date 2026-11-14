Goose Creek neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you need baby gear, kitchen basics, or plants, take a look below.

Item: Baby bassinet

Condition: Used – good

Location: Goose Creek, SC (listed as “Free on the curb. 144 two hitch.”)

Category: Baby Furniture → Baby Bassinets & Cradles

Details: The poster says it’s already out on the curb and they are not monitoring the post, so it’s first-come, first-served. If you’re nearby, you can swing by and see if it’s still there.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Set of free mugs

Condition: Used – good

Location: Goose Creek, SC (note says pickup in Goose Creek or downtown Charleston)

Category: Home Goods → Kitchen & Dining Products

Details: A nice option if you’re stocking a kitchen on a budget or need extras for guests. The poster mentions “Pick up goose creek ow downtown CHS”, so you may be able to arrange pickup in either Goose Creek or downtown Charleston.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: 2 free trees

Condition: Used – good (established trees)

Location: Goose Creek, SC

Category: Garden & Outdoor → Plants, Seeds & Bulbs

Details: The poster has two trees available and asks that you pick them up today. Great if you’re working on your yard or want more shade and greenery. Message the poster quickly to coordinate timing and any tools or help you might need for transport.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Free items in Goose Creek tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.