Goose Creek’s industrial side is busy right now, especially around shipbuilding support. If you’ve got hands-on manufacturing, metrology, or quality skills, there are some solid full-time options here.

Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII

Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of Location: Goose Creek, SC

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts

, multiple shifts Salary: Not listed

Work on sheet metal parts for major U.S. Navy ships using large CNC press brakes and other forming tools. Good fit if you have 5+ years experience, can read blueprints, program CNC presses, and like hands-on fabrication with no travel or telework.

Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII

Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of Location: Goose Creek, SC

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts

, multiple shifts Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level metrology role using 3D measurement tools like laser trackers, CMMs, and total stations to check ship components. Great if you have a 2‑year technical program or equivalent experience and enjoy precision measurement and data analysis.

Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII

Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of Location: Goose Creek, SC

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts

, multiple shifts Salary: Not listed

More advanced metrology work with 3+ years related experience. You’ll plan and run complex measurement surveys from 3D models, then analyze and report results to engineering and production teams.

Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII

Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of Location: Goose Creek, SC

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts

, multiple shifts Salary: Not listed

Senior-level metrology position for folks with 6+ years related experience. You’ll lead high-precision surveys, guide reliability studies, and help shape test methods for critical ship systems.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a separate HII posting; same role and requirements.)

Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII

Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of Location: Goose Creek, SC

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts

, multiple shifts Salary: Not listed

Quality role focused on lean, Six Sigma, and root-cause problem solving for mechanical, electrical, and electro-mechanical systems. Flexible on background: you can qualify with a degree, military, apprenticeship, or strong manufacturing/shipbuilding experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shift, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.