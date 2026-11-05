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🏥 Goose Creek Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Patient-Facing Roles
Goose Creek has a few solid healthcare openings right now, especially if you like working directly with patients and customers.
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16 – $20 per hour
Front-of-store meets pharmacy. You’ll help customers at the register and support the pharmacist with prescriptions, inventory, and phone calls. Good fit if you’re friendly, can handle a fast pace, and want pharmacy experience with training toward PTCB certification.
20/20-Floating Tech (Optometric Technician)
- Employer: Elevate Eye Care
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on eye care role where you prep patients, run vision tests, scribe for the doctor, and help with in-office procedures. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like direct patient contact, and want to grow your skills in an eye clinic setting.
Technician II, Donor Center
- Employer: ADMA Biologics, Inc.
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation + benefits)
Work in a plasma donor center handling screenings, vitals, venipuncture, and monitoring donors during collection. Comes with a 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, ~3 weeks PTO in year one, and tuition assistance.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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