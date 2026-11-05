🏥 Goose Creek Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Patient-Facing Roles

Goose Creek has a few solid healthcare openings right now, especially if you like working directly with patients and customers.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Goose Creek, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16 – $20 per hour

Front-of-store meets pharmacy. You’ll help customers at the register and support the pharmacist with prescriptions, inventory, and phone calls. Good fit if you’re friendly, can handle a fast pace, and want pharmacy experience with training toward PTCB certification.

Employer: Elevate Eye Care

Location: Goose Creek, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on eye care role where you prep patients, run vision tests, scribe for the doctor, and help with in-office procedures. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like direct patient contact, and want to grow your skills in an eye clinic setting.

Employer: ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Location: Goose Creek, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation + benefits)

Work in a plasma donor center handling screenings, vitals, venipuncture, and monitoring donors during collection. Comes with a 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, ~3 weeks PTO in year one, and tuition assistance.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.