Lonely Planet Best in Travel 2027 includes 7 U.S. destinations and experiences

Lonely Planet Best in Travel 2027 highlights 50 destinations and experiences around the world, including 7 selections in the United States. The annual travel collection features a mix of well-known places and distinctive experiences that give travelers new reasons to explore in the year ahead.

The 7 U.S. selections are New Mexico, Maryland, Miami, Alaska, Rose Island, California’s Redwoods Parks, and Northeastern Minnesota. Lonely Planet divides its 2027 recommendations into 25 destinations and 25 experiences, so the American picks include everything from entire states and regions to specific travel activities.



New Mexico combines culture and varied landscapes

New Mexico is one of the 7 U.S. selections in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027 collection. The state contains deserts, mountains, and communities shaped by Indigenous and Spanish history. Lonely Planet’s selection covers New Mexico as a state rather than one city.

Santa Fe provides one example of that cultural history. Its historic center includes Pueblo and Spanish architectural influences alongside museums and galleries. Lonely Planet identifies Santa Fe as a destination for art and living history.

New Mexico also contains volcanic terrain in the Jemez Mountains and gypsum dunes at White Sands National Park. White Sands preserves part of the world’s largest gypsum dune field. These landscapes add natural sites to trips centered on the state’s historic and cultural locations.

Maryland connects waterways with American history

Maryland is another state selected for Best in Travel 2027. Lonely Planet highlights Underground Railroad history and Chesapeake flavors in its description. These features connect historical sites with the state’s coastal geography and food traditions.

The Chesapeake Bay shapes much of Maryland’s geography. Coastal communities are connected with maritime traditions, seafood, and waterfront landscapes. Atlantic beaches provide another coastal setting on the state’s eastern side.

Maryland also contains places connected with Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park preserves landscapes associated with her early life and work toward freedom. The park is located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Miami selection centers on distinctive hotel stays

Miami, Florida, appears in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027 collection as a choice for hotel-hopping in South Beach. The selection highlights Miami’s distinctive hotel scene and provides another reason to explore the city’s beaches, architecture and cultural neighborhoods.

Miami Beach is also known for its Art Deco Historic District, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on May 14, 1979. It became the first historic district composed primarily of 20th-century architecture to receive that designation. Ocean Drive is among the best-known areas for viewing the district’s pastel-colored buildings and distinctive architectural details.

Beyond South Beach, Miami offers cultural attractions in neighborhoods such as Little Havana and Wynwood. Little Havana is closely associated with Cuban American culture, while Wynwood is known for its murals, galleries and public art.

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Alaska selection focuses on scenic flights

Alaska’s Best in Travel 2027 selection focuses on scenic flights over the state’s expansive wilderness. Lonely Planet highlights flightseeing as a way to experience remote landscapes, including glaciers, forests and mountain ranges that are difficult to reach by road.

Aircraft play an important role in Alaska’s transportation network because several remote national parks have no road access. Katmai, Gates of the Arctic, Lake Clark, Kobuk Valley and Glacier Bay are among the parks commonly reached by air or water.

Flightseeing trips operate in different parts of Alaska and offer aerial views of its natural landscapes. Weather and visibility can vary, so travelers should consider local conditions when planning an excursion.

Rose Island offers an overnight lighthouse stay

Rose Island in Rhode Island is one of Lonely Planet’s 2027 U.S. selections. The 18-acre island sits in Narragansett Bay just off Newport. Lonely Planet highlights it for the experience of spending a night at a historic lighthouse.

Rose Island offers overnight accommodations in and around its working lighthouse. The lighthouse keeper’s apartment occupies the second floor and provides views of Narragansett Bay. Guests reach the island by boat.

Newport is only minutes away by water. The city is known for Gilded Age mansions and long-running music festivals. Rose Island provides a separate overnight setting within the Newport area.

California redwoods include the world’s tallest trees

Redwood Parks in California appear in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027 collection. The selection focuses on northern California’s coast redwood forests and Pacific shoreline. Coast redwoods are the tallest trees in the world.

Redwood National and State Parks combine Redwood National Park with 3 California state parks under cooperative management. Current National Park Service figures list the combined parklands at 138,999 acres. The parks contain ancient redwood forests and 37 miles of coastline.

The protected landscape also includes prairies, rivers, and beaches. Coast redwoods can grow more than 350 feet tall and live for up to about 2,000 years. Visitors can explore these environments on trails throughout the park system.

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Northeastern Minnesota follows Lake Superior’s shoreline

Northeastern Minnesota is one of Lonely Planet’s 2027 U.S. selections. Lonely Planet identifies the region as a choice for Lake Superior detours. Its description connects Minnesota’s North Woods with the Lake Superior shoreline.

The North Shore route extends northeast from Duluth along Lake Superior. Explore Minnesota describes the North Shore from Duluth to Grand Portage as a 145-mile stretch. The route includes towns, state parks, historic sites, and forested landscapes.

Lonely Planet also highlights Indigenous and immigrant history in the region. Outdoor activities and access to less developed landscapes are part of the selection. The 2027 entry presents the region as a road-based journey rather than a single attraction.

Fun fact: The Rose Island Lighthouse first shone its fixed red light on January 20, 1870, after construction began in 1869 on Fort Hamilton in Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island

7 U.S. selections span different trip types

Lonely Planet Best in Travel 2027 includes 7 U.S. selections among its 50 worldwide recommendations. The collection features 25 destinations and 25 experiences, offering travelers a mix of places to explore and activities to build trips around.

The American selections cover different geographic scales and travel styles. New Mexico and Maryland are state-level destinations, while Miami, Florida, represents a hotel-focused experience. Alaska is featured for scenic flights, and Rose Island in Rhode Island offers an overnight lighthouse experience. California’s Redwoods Parks and Northeastern Minnesota round out the U.S. selections.

TL;DR

Lonely Planet Best in Travel 2027 includes 7 U.S. selections among its 50 worldwide recommendations.

New Mexico, Maryland, California’s Redwoods Parks and Northeastern Minnesota are destination selections.

Miami, Alaska and Rose Island feature experience-based recommendations.

The U.S. selections cover states, regions and individual travel experiences.

The 2027 book contains 25 destinations and 25 experiences worldwide.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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