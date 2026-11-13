St. Mary’s Food Bank is seeking turkey donations after reporting it was 9,700 turkeys short of its holiday donation goal. The food bank expects to serve more than 20,000 families statewide during its holiday food distributions.

Its 21st annual Super Saturday turkey drive will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21. Nearby collection sites include the Albertsons at 12970 W. Indian School Road in Litchfield Park and the Safeway at 1535 N. Verrado Way in Buckeye.

Albertsons and Safeway will match the first 250 turkeys donated during the event. Food and monetary donations will also be accepted.

Turkeys can also be dropped off during normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the food bank’s Surprise location, 13050 W. Elm St.

For those who prefer to give online, the food bank says a $25 donation provides a turkey and the fixings for a family’s holiday meal. Donate at stmarysfoodbank.org.