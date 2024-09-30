Litchfield Square is set to open in phases

As the city of Litchfield Park portion of the Litchfield Square project nears completion this fall, City Manager Matthew Williams announced dates for upcoming phases of the development.

Phase 1 will see Village Parkway, from Litchfield Road to Old Litchfield Road, open to traffic on Friday Oct. 11.

Phase two will fully open Desert and Honeysuckle streets, along with the southern portion of La Loma Avenue. This phase will include the majority of Litchfield Square Park, set to open to the public on Friday, Nov. 15.

The final segment, phase three, will complete the opening of La Loma and the remaining portion of Litchfield Square Park, including an aviation-themed playground, in January 2025. Major city tourism events transition from downtown streets to Litchfield Square Park the following spring.

Williams also announced parcels north of Litchfield Square Park have been sold, with groundbreaking anticipated by December. Project proposals are being reviewed for developments on the northwest corner of Litchfield Square and areas immediately north and east of City Hall.

Williams and a team of city planners has outlined that Litchfield Square is designed with regulations to maintain its aesthetic integrity. Uses such as CBD shops, tattoo parlors, and drive-thru restaurants are not permitted, and stand-alone high-end franchises are considered incompatible due to design and cost factors. The focus remains on supporting local businesses.

Visit litchfieldpark.gov for information.