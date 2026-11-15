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Goodyear
🏥 Goodyear, AZ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
5 days ago
Goodyear’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospital systems, home care, and travel agencies are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, dentistry, or caregiving, there’s likely a fit for you here.
General Dentist – Mountain Pass Dental Care
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Mountain Pass Dental Care)
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (guaranteed base + uncapped earnings)
This is a multi-provider, modern practice with advanced tech and strong clinical support. You’ll have full clinical autonomy, CE, mentorship, stock options, and a comprehensive benefits package.
General Dentist – Dental Care at Estrella Crossroads ($10K Sign-On)
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Dental Care at Estrella Crossroads)
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu)
- Salary: Not listed ($10,000 sign-on bonus)
Lead a busy practice with an 11-person team, iTero, CBCT, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools. Ideal if you have 1+ year of experience and want strong CE, mentorship, and stock/benefits.
Interventional Cardiologist Physician
- Employer: Abrazo Health – Abrazo Medical Group (Biltmore Cardiology)
- Location: Goodyear, AZ (Abrazo West Campus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive model + productivity)
High-volume, non-structural interventional role with 80% inpatient / 20% outpatient and Level I Trauma Center alignment. Includes research, teaching, leadership opportunities, and full benefits (CME, 401(k) match, relocation, malpractice with tail).
Caregiver – Daytime Shifts
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Goodyear, AZ (85338)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
Daytime in-home care with seniors—help with ADLs, rides, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers PTO, paid training, 24/7 manager support, bonuses, and rewards for milestones and referrals.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,917/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: $2,917/week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts, 10 weeks)
Cath Lab Tech travel role with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call. Good fit if you want a short, high-paying assignment with a well-rated travel agency.
Travel Radiology Technologist – General – $2,155/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: $2,155/week (4x10s, nights; ~14 weeks)
General Rad Tech travel role on night shifts with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and cancellation protection. Great if you like steady night work and strong benefits.
Travel CT Technologist – Days – $2,471/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: $2,471/week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts, 13 weeks)
Day-shift CT Tech assignment with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Ideal if you prefer daytime imaging work and a 13-week contract.
Travel CT Technologist – Nights – $2,254/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: $2,254/week (36 hrs, 12-hr night shifts, 13 weeks)
Similar CT Tech role on night shift, with the same agency perks and stipend guarantees. Good if you like quieter nights and strong weekly pay.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Abrazo Health – Abrazo West Campus
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based MRI role doing diagnostic scans, safety screening, and patient education. Requires ARRT/MRTBE/ARDMS/JRCNMT/NMTCB or ARMRIT + CPR, with full benefits, PTO, and CE support.
Registered Nurse Charge (RN) – OR
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Abrazo West Campus
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $5,000 (eligibility-based)
Charge RN role in the OR providing direct care and supervising staff. Requires AZ RN license, CPR, ACLS (and other certs per unit), with PTO, 401(k) match, and full benefits.
Ultrasound Tech – Weekend Only
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Abrazo West Campus
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Type: Part-time (weekends Sat/Sun)
- Salary: Not listed
Weekend-only ultrasound role doing general and vascular studies under physician direction. Needs formal ultrasound training, 1–2 years’ experience, ARDMS-eligible + CPR, with access to the full Tenet benefits package (eligibility based).
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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