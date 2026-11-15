Goodyear’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospital systems, home care, and travel agencies are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, dentistry, or caregiving, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Mountain Pass Dental Care)

Heartland Dental (Mountain Pass Dental Care) Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (guaranteed base + uncapped earnings)

This is a multi-provider, modern practice with advanced tech and strong clinical support. You’ll have full clinical autonomy, CE, mentorship, stock options, and a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Dental Care at Estrella Crossroads)

Heartland Dental (Dental Care at Estrella Crossroads) Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu)

(Mon–Thu) Salary: Not listed ($10,000 sign-on bonus)

Lead a busy practice with an 11-person team, iTero, CBCT, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools. Ideal if you have 1+ year of experience and want strong CE, mentorship, and stock/benefits.

Employer: Abrazo Health – Abrazo Medical Group (Biltmore Cardiology)

Location: Goodyear, AZ (Abrazo West Campus)

(Abrazo West Campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive model + productivity)

High-volume, non-structural interventional role with 80% inpatient / 20% outpatient and Level I Trauma Center alignment. Includes research, teaching, leadership opportunities, and full benefits (CME, 401(k) match, relocation, malpractice with tail).

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Location: Goodyear, AZ (85338)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $17–$20/hour

Daytime in-home care with seniors—help with ADLs, rides, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers PTO, paid training, 24/7 manager support, bonuses, and rewards for milestones and referrals.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $2,917/week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts, 10 weeks)

Cath Lab Tech travel role with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call. Good fit if you want a short, high-paying assignment with a well-rated travel agency.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $2,155/week (4x10s, nights; ~14 weeks)

General Rad Tech travel role on night shifts with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and cancellation protection. Great if you like steady night work and strong benefits.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $2,471/week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts, 13 weeks)

Day-shift CT Tech assignment with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Ideal if you prefer daytime imaging work and a 13-week contract.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $2,254/week (36 hrs, 12-hr night shifts, 13 weeks)

Similar CT Tech role on night shift, with the same agency perks and stipend guarantees. Good if you like quieter nights and strong weekly pay.

Employer: Abrazo Health – Abrazo West Campus

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based MRI role doing diagnostic scans, safety screening, and patient education. Requires ARRT/MRTBE/ARDMS/JRCNMT/NMTCB or ARMRIT + CPR, with full benefits, PTO, and CE support.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Abrazo West Campus

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Part-time

Bonus: Sign-on up to $5,000 (eligibility-based)

Charge RN role in the OR providing direct care and supervising staff. Requires AZ RN license, CPR, ACLS (and other certs per unit), with PTO, 401(k) match, and full benefits.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Abrazo West Campus

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Part-time (weekends Sat/Sun)

Salary: Not listed

Weekend-only ultrasound role doing general and vascular studies under physician direction. Needs formal ultrasound training, 1–2 years’ experience, ARDMS-eligible + CPR, with access to the full Tenet benefits package (eligibility based).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.