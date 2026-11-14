Goodyear is busy right now for CDL drivers, especially if you want to be home every day. Here are a few solid local options worth a quick look.

Employer: UNFI

UNFI Location: Goodyear, AZ (serving Phoenix area)

(serving Phoenix area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on experience and other factors)

Local Class A delivery work hauling palletized grocery products to retail stores. You’ll be home daily, get weekly pay, full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) options, paid time off, and work with newer trucks and on-board tech.

Employer: Centurion Logistics (FedEx Ground contractor)

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$91,000 per year (about $0.64–$0.66 CPM + drop & hook pay)

Night shift linehaul runs, home every day, no-touch freight, and new 2022+ Volvos. Comes with weekly W2 pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 3% match, paid vacation after a year, and a simple drop-and-hook routine if you have 2+ years tractor-trailer and doubles/triples.

Employer: Not listed (local carrier)

Not listed (local carrier) Location: Based in Tolleson / Phoenix, AZ (hiring within 40 miles, includes Goodyear)

Based in (hiring within 40 miles, includes Goodyear) Type: Full-time, local/dedicated

Salary: $1,200–$1,400 per week (starting $18/hr + stop & unload pay)

Great fit if you’re newly licensed or want to stay local. You’ll be home daily, run Arizona retail routes with multiple stops, get two consecutive days off, and earn hourly pay plus extra for stops and unloading with a pallet jack.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.