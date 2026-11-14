Goodyear’s security scene is busy right now, with several patrol and tech roles open. If you like keeping people and property safe, there’s a mix of field and systems work to choose from.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Goodyear, AZ (logistics & distribution site)

(logistics & distribution site) Pay: $20.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Thu, Sat, Sun 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

You’ll do unarmed patrols around warehouse areas, docks, parking lots, and yards, helping control access and traffic while staying visible to deter issues. Good fit if you want steady evening shifts, paid training, and the option to claim extra shifts for more hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Litchfield Park / Goodyear area, AZ (construction site)

(construction site) Pay: $21.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Tue 5:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Thu 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM, Sun 5:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Unarmed driving patrol role where you monitor a construction site and perimeter, respond to incidents, and provide customer service. Great if you like being on the move, want a driving position, and prefer a mix of early morning and overnight shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Phoenix / West Valley, AZ (serving multiple sites)

(serving multiple sites) Pay: $21.00/hour

Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week, flex)

This armed flex role covers different client sites and shifts, often with short notice, doing vehicle and foot patrols, access control, and incident reports. Ideal if you’re 21+, adaptable, want benefits and paid holidays, and like variety instead of the same post every day.

Employer: Stream Data Centers

Location: Goodyear, AZ (PHX data center campus)

Pay: $75,000 – $85,000 base + bonus potential

+ bonus potential Type: Full-time

You’ll support and troubleshoot access control, video monitoring, and other physical security systems for a major data center campus, with some travel and remote support for other markets. Great match if you have 2+ years in security tech (LenelS2, Milestone, ACS/VMS) and want strong benefits, PTO, and a more technical, career-track role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and requirements can be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.