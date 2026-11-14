Goodyear’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level plant work to high-paying quality leadership roles.

Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Operate the kettle fryer to make quality chips, keep oil levels and temps right, and help with cleaning and shutdown. This is a good fit if you can stand all shift, handle moderate lifting, and want steady weekday hours with big-company benefits.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Shift: Wednesday–Saturday, 6:00 PM – 4:30 AM

Pay: $15.50 – $16.50 per hour

Hands-on role collecting, sorting, and handling reusable and recyclable materials while keeping docks and collection areas clean and safe. Great if you like physical work, can lift up to 35 lbs, and want steady nights plus a benefits package.

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Move finished snack products from packing to the warehouse using jacks and scanning gear, and help set up and clean the packing area. Good for night owls who can safely move heavy skids and like a mix of warehouse and production work.

Employer: Ascendion

Ascendion Location: Goodyear, AZ (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000 – $180,000 per year

Lead QA/QC for mission-critical construction (data center–type work), including inspections, audits, defect tracking, and turnover documentation. Strong fit if you have QA/QC experience with MEP or CSA and want a high-impact role with full benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.