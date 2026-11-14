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Goodyear
🎁 Freebies and Last-Chance Deals Around Goodyear
13 days ago
There are a few free and low-cost items up for grabs around Goodyear and nearby neighborhoods. If you can pick up quickly, you might snag something useful.
Large Fallen Cactus – Free if You Haul It
- Item: Large fallen cactus
- Condition: Fallen, about 20 ft long
- Cost: Free if you come get it
- Location: Estrella Trails, Tolleson, AZ
- Details: Neighbor needs this big cactus gone by Sunday. You’ll need to bring your own tools, help, and vehicle to haul it away. No deliveries offered.
- Source: nextdoor.com
Gray 6-Drawer Dresser – Must Pick Up Today
- Item: Gray 6-drawer dresser
- Location: Canyon Trails Unit 3, Goodyear, AZ (Canyon Trails – Yuma x Cotton)
- Timing: Must pick up TODAY 11/13
- Cost: Listed under for sale/free; neighbor says “Selling ASAP” (price/offer details on listing)
- Details: Simple dresser with six drawers, good for bedroom or extra storage. You’ll need to arrange your own pickup.
- Source: nextdoor.com
Moving Sale Leftovers – Make an Offer
- Item: Various home decor and accessories
- Location: Canyon Trails Unit 3, Goodyear, AZ
- Timing: Neighbor is trying to clear out items tonight 11/13
- Cost: “Please make an offer” – prices are flexible
- Details: Last items from a moving sale; mix of home decor and accessories. Delivery available if you arrange it with the poster, or you can pick up.
- Source: nextdoor.com
Free and low-cost items in Goodyear tend to go fast, especially when pickup is same-day. If something here interests you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.