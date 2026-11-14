There are a few free and low-cost items up for grabs around Goodyear and nearby neighborhoods. If you can pick up quickly, you might snag something useful.

Item: Large fallen cactus

Large fallen cactus Condition: Fallen, about 20 ft long

Fallen, about long Cost: Free if you come get it

if you come get it Location: Estrella Trails, Tolleson, AZ

Details: Neighbor needs this big cactus gone by Sunday . You’ll need to bring your own tools, help, and vehicle to haul it away. No deliveries offered.

Neighbor needs this big cactus gone by . You’ll need to bring your own tools, help, and vehicle to haul it away. offered. Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Gray 6-drawer dresser

Location: Canyon Trails Unit 3, Goodyear, AZ (Canyon Trails – Yuma x Cotton )

(Canyon Trails – ) Timing: Must pick up TODAY 11/13

Cost: Listed under for sale/free; neighbor says “Selling ASAP” (price/offer details on listing)

Listed under for sale/free; neighbor says (price/offer details on listing) Details: Simple dresser with six drawers, good for bedroom or extra storage. You’ll need to arrange your own pickup.

Simple dresser with six drawers, good for bedroom or extra storage. You’ll need to arrange your own pickup. Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Various home decor and accessories

Location: Canyon Trails Unit 3, Goodyear, AZ

Timing: Neighbor is trying to clear out items tonight 11/13

Neighbor is trying to clear out items Cost: “Please make an offer” – prices are flexible

– prices are flexible Details: Last items from a moving sale; mix of home decor and accessories. Delivery available if you arrange it with the poster, or you can pick up.

Last items from a moving sale; mix of home decor and accessories. if you arrange it with the poster, or you can pick up. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free and low-cost items in Goodyear tend to go fast, especially when pickup is same-day. If something here interests you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.