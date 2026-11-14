Healthcare hiring is steady in Goodyear, AZ right now, especially for therapists, nurses, and imaging pros. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options with benefits and clear schedules.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ Type: Local Contract , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , Pay: $52–56 per hour

This is a short-term PT contract with steady daytime hours and guaranteed 40-hour weeks. Good fit if you want strong hourly pay without leaving the area.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , Pay: $2,453 per week (package, stipends subject to confirmation)

Travel PT role with day shifts and full-time hours, plus access to Host’s travel perks like Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, and housing support.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Community pharmacy role where you’ll provide direct patient care, supervise techs, and deliver immunizations. Comes with competitive wages, flexible schedules, store discounts, and health/retirement benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Abrazo West Campus

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ Type: Likely Full-time (hospital RN role)

Likely (hospital RN role) Pay: Not listed

L&D RN position providing bedside care, coordinating plans of care, and sometimes charge duties. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and strong education and career-growth support.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Abrazo West Campus

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hospital MRI role working closely with radiologists, handling MRI safety, patient screening, and imaging procedures. Includes full benefits, PTO, and ongoing training in a busy acute-care setting.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Ideal if you love fitness and coaching. You’ll design programs, train clients on the floor, sell training packages, and keep up with certifications in a large health club environment.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.