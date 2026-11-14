Goodyear’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new spots and medical campuses needing solid teams. Here are a few full-time roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the operation of a single Panda Express, from hiring and leading staff to keeping guests happy and hitting store goals. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, and a full benefits package for long-term growth.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the whole restaurant, lead the team, and drive both service and financial results. Includes 12+ weeks of leadership training, bonus potential, free meals on shift, and strong benefits, with a clear path toward General Manager.

Employer: City of Hope

Location: Goodyear, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a major cancer center by keeping the kitchen and service areas clean, sanitized, and well stocked for patients, caregivers, and staff. Monday–Friday shifts with some weekend/holiday needs, plus a chance to work in a respected healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.